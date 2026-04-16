Notes and numbers from Sabres' regular season finale

Buffalo prepares for Game 1 against Boston after shootout loss in finale.

POSTGAME REPORT
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their 2025-26 regular season with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

In a game with no seeding implications on either side, the two playoff teams went back and forth for three periods and in the shootout. Wyatt Johnston beat Sabres goalie Colten Ellis to end it in the fourth round.

But that’s enough low-stakes hockey, 3-on-3 overtime and shootouts for now, because Buffalo has its sights set on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (either Saturday or Sunday) on home ice against the Boston Bruins.

“I think I can speak for everyone in this room: We’re amped up, we’re fired up,” said Zach Benson, who had a goal and an assist on Wednesday. “I think we’re all just looking forward to Game 1 here.”

Sabres.com will have full coverage leading up to Round 1 and throughout the playoffs. First, here are some notes and stats from the regular season finale.

FINAL | Stars 4 - Sabres 3 (SO)

Malenstyn makes history

Beck Malenstyn needed four hits in the finale to set the single-season franchise record for a stat tracked since 2005-06. Indeed, he delivered six hits to reach 282, pass Marcus Foligno (279 in 2016-17) and stand alone in Sabres body-checking lore.

“[Communications coordinator Mitch Courtney] came up to me before the game in Chicago and said I was chasing a record, and I thought he was lying to me for sure. I had no idea what that was going to be,” Malenstyn said. “But it’s a little accomplishment, a fun feather in the hat. Obviously, being physical is a big part of my game, I try to bring it every night.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “He’s a guy that I don’t think other teams like playing against. Those types of guys are important players in the playoffs. The shot blocking. His effort most nights is second to none.”

Norris heating up

Josh Norris tied it 1-1 with a first-period goal, extending his point streak to six games to end the regular season. He also had a prime scoring chance at 3-on-3 and scored in the first round of the shootout.

With nine points (3+6) in his last eight games, the forward is in one of his hottest offensive stretches of the year – a great sign heading into his playoff debut. As highlighted in Sunday’s practice report, Norris has developed great chemistry with linemates Benson and Josh Doan.

"I think that’s a real positive,” Ruff said. “… We know he has to be a big part of it, and the fact that he’s scored here last few games, it’s got to have him feeling good. It makes me feel good.”

Josh Norris ties the game at 1-1

Benny on the break

During a second-period penalty kill, Benson pursued a loose puck into the neutral zone but couldn’t outskate two Stars.

Well, later in the same penalty, he had enough gas left in the tank for a clean breakaway and his 13th goal of the season – and the first of his career shorthanded. The Sabres finish the season with 11 shorthanded goals, second most in the NHL behind Carolina (12).

“I wanted to do that (move) when I realized I was in alone,” Benson said. “I’ve tried it a few times on [Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen], and it’s clicking at 100 percent on Upie, so I thought I’d give it a try in the game.”

With Buffalo resting several regulars and dressing only 11 forwards, Benson double-shifted for much of the night and skated a career-high 24:22. Like Norris, he’ll enter the playoffs on a hot streak, with 15 points (6+9) in his last 16 games.

“I thought Benson had a real good game tonight. He was all over the place,” Ruff said. “… That secondary scoring is gonna be real important.”

Zach Benson scores shorthanded

Tuch’s 200th

Alex Tuch gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead later in the second with a crazy goal, banking a one-timer from behind the goal line off Jake Oettinger and in.

The winger’s 33rd goal of the season was also the 200th of his career.

Perfect attendance

Five Sabres played all 82 games of the regular season: Doan, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs and Bowen Byram. Tage Thompson and Ryan McLeod played the first 81 before sitting out Wednesday.

On the topic of attendance, Buffalo finished the season with 18 consecutive KeyBank Center sellouts, and 24 overall.

Rasmus wins the Rico

Rasmus Dahlin, who didn't play Wednesday, was announced as the winner of the 2026 Rick Martin Memorial Award, which goes to the Sabres player who best demonstrates “on-ice excellence, resilience and dedication to the community” as determined by a fan vote.

Read more about the captain’s receiving the special honor.

Rasmus' friend Sophia presents him with the Rico!

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - April 15, 2026

Beck Malenstyn - April 15, 2026

Zach Benson - April 15, 2026

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