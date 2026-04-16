Notes and numbers from Sabres' regular season finale

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their 2025-26 regular season with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

In a game with no seeding implications on either side, the two playoff teams went back and forth for three periods and in the shootout. Wyatt Johnston beat Sabres goalie Colten Ellis to end it in the fourth round.

But that’s enough low-stakes hockey, 3-on-3 overtime and shootouts for now, because Buffalo has its sights set on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (either Saturday or Sunday) on home ice against the Boston Bruins.

“I think I can speak for everyone in this room: We’re amped up, we’re fired up,” said Zach Benson, who had a goal and an assist on Wednesday. “I think we’re all just looking forward to Game 1 here.”

Sabres.com will have full coverage leading up to Round 1 and throughout the playoffs. First, here are some notes and stats from the regular season finale.