Dahlin voted as winner of 2025-26 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Rasmus Dahlin was on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench, conversing with teammate Peyton Krebs, when an in-arena announcement caught his attention.

It was March 25, and Dahlin’s fiancée, Carolina Matovac, was back inside KeyBank Center for the first time this season after undergoing an emergency heart transplant during the summer. Matovac was shown on the video board as 19,070 fans rose to their feet.

“That was so special,” Dahlin said later. “Also very, very special for her. I can’t thank people around this city enough. We’ve had so much support. They gave her a standing ovation. It was unbelievable. I did not expect that. It wasn’t easy playing that game, that’s for sure. I’m just so happy for her.”

The moment was yet another example of the bond between the people of Buffalo and their captain. That relationship showed itself once again Wednesday, when Dahlin was announced as the 2026 recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” recognizes the Sabres player who best demonstrates “on-ice excellence, resilience and dedication to the community” as determined by a fan vote. The award is presented by the Sabres’ Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

Dahlin learned of the award prior to the Sabres’ regular-season finale against the Dallas Stars. He was surprised with the honor by Sophia LaBorde, a fan with whom he’s developed a close personal relationship in recent years as LaBorde has battled a rare form of liver cancer. LaBorde read a letter she’d written to Dahlin before handing him the trophy.

“I did not expect this,” Dahlin said. “That means a lot.”​