Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars

DALLAS – Owen Power took the ice at American Airlines Center on Tuesday morning wearing a protective face shield and will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Dallas Stars, coach Don Granato confirmed.

Power was hit in the mouth by an attempted pass from Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron on Sunday. The injury forced Power to miss the final 6:08 of the game and took roughly 15 stitches to repair, he said.

“I think I got pretty lucky that it wasn’t any worse,” Power said. “Just thankful for that, but no, it feels good.”