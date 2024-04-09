Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars

Owen Power will be in the lineup after exiting Sunday's game with an injury.

20240409 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

DALLAS – Owen Power took the ice at American Airlines Center on Tuesday morning wearing a protective face shield and will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Dallas Stars, coach Don Granato confirmed.

Power was hit in the mouth by an attempted pass from Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron on Sunday. The injury forced Power to miss the final 6:08 of the game and took roughly 15 stitches to repair, he said.

“I think I got pretty lucky that it wasn’t any worse,” Power said. “Just thankful for that, but no, it feels good.”

Granato said Jacob Bryson is also ready to play after he was hit in the eye by a teammate's stick during the second period on Sunday. Zemgus Girgensons will return to the lineup at forward after missing the game in Detroit due to an illness.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

The Sabre rotated personnel both at forward and on defense during their morning skate.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in what will be a matchup of the top two goaltenders selected in the 2017 NHL Draft. Dallas starter Jake Oettinger was first off the board at 26th overall; Luukkonen was taken with the 54th pick.

2. Dahlin, Power finding success

Power has spent the last five games playing on the top defense pair alongside Rasmus Dahlin, a look coach Don Granato had previously only used situationally within games this season.

“He’s someone who is just really easy to play with and easy to read off,” Power said. “I think with us, we both play similar games and kind of read off each other well. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

The Sabres have outscored opponents 14-9 and earned a 132-75 edge in scoring chances when the two defensemen have shared the ice at 5-on-5 this season, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think it’s going to help both of them,” Granato said. “They both process the game at such a high level. They’re both highly, highly skilled and they each do things – they can do some different things when they’re paired together. So, I think it’s healthy and exciting in the sense they’ll push each other to a higher level.”

3. Thompson’s streak

Tage Thompson enters Tuesday having scored goals in three consecutive games. He’s one goal shy of becoming the first Sabres player to score 30 or more in three straight seasons since Thomas Vanek from 2006-07 to 2008-09.

Thompson has 11 goals and 20 points in his last 14 games, which he’s credited in part to a simple, direct approach alongside linemates JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch.

“He’s much more aggressive in his play, meaning he’s willing to put pucks deep,” Granato said. “He’s looking for shot first instead of playmaking first. And it doesn’t mean he’s not going to make a play – he still has that [ability] – but it’s a shot-first mentality. So, aggressive traits we’ve seen him really elevate.”

4. The season series

The Stars defeated the Sabres 2-1 when the two teams met in Buffalo on Feb. 6. The Sabres outshot the Stars 48-30, but Oettinger made a season-high 47 saves to earn the win. Thompson scored the lone goal for Buffalo.

5. Scouting the Stars

Dallas has won nine of its last 10 games and currently holds a three-point lead for the top seed in the Western Conference and a five-point cushion atop the Central Division, which it can clinch with a win Tuesday and regulation losses by both Colorado and Winnipeg.

The Stars rank second in the NHL with 287 goals. Their balanced attack features eight players with 20-plus goals, led by Wyatt Johnston (31) and Roope Hintz (30).

Oettinger has won his last seven starts, posting a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in the span.

