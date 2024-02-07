At the Horn | Stars 2 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres matched their season high with 48 shots but were only able to put one behind goaltender Jake Oettinger in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Oettinger, who was starting for the first time since representing Dallas at the All-Star Game last weekend, made a season-high 47 saves. He was 8-for-8 on high-danger save attempts (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Matt Duchene and Sam Steel scored goals for the Stars, who led 2-1 after two periods. Oettinger made 16 saves during the third, including an attempt from Casey Mittelstadt with 9.8 seconds remaining.

Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.