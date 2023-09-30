Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus

Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo will make their preseason debuts when the Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available here.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com beginning at 3 p.m. featuring commentary from Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

The roster also includes first-round pick Zach Benson, who will play his fourth preseason game. Sabres coach Don Granato said earlier this week that Benson had been slated to play three games entering camp but earned more opportunities through his performance.

“He’s done very well,” Granato said. “We probably projected him being in at least three. Now, based on how he’s playing, there’s intrigue that he may get more.”

Devon Levi will start in goal and is expected to play the full game, Granato announced Friday. He will be backed up by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The full roster for Saturday is as follows: