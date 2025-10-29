Sabres overcome slow start, lose to Columbus in overtime

The Sabres didn’t register their first shot on goal until 12:46 into the game – Columbus had eight shots and a Yegor Chinakhov goal at that point – but began tilting the ice late in the first period. As in their first two losses of the season, they didn’t get to their game quickly enough.

“I think we thought the game was a 7:18 start, and it was 6:45; unacceptable, the way we started,” Ruff said, crediting goalie Alex Lyon for keeping Buffalo in the game early.

“I thought we came to life with about five, six minutes left in the period, but when you’re not skating, you have no hands. Our passing was awful. We couldn’t make a 10-foot pass, we couldn’t make a 30-foot pass. When we got our legs going and started going north in a hurry, we started looking like a lot better team.”

Buffalo finally cracked goalie Jet Greaves midway through the second, when Josh Doan got a chance alone in front; he was initially denied but stuck with the loose puck to tie the game 1-1 – his third goal of the season.