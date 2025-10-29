Sabres overcome slow start, lose to Columbus in overtime

Fourth line goes to work
Buffalo’s fourth line had its most impactful performance of the season to date. With the Dunne-Krebs-Malenstyn trio deployed at 5-on-5, the Sabres led 8-4 in shots, 5-1 in high-danger scoring chances and 1-0 in goals (Dunne’s), per Natural Stat Trick. Nearly half their minutes came against the Blue Jackets’ highly skilled first line.
Their forechecking work helped energize the team late in the first period, and at the end of the second, they were in the middle of an extended, 10-man scrum that yielded a Buffalo power play.
“There’s always something that really activates the bench and gets you into it; I think tonight it was Dunne and Krebs and Malenstyn,” Ruff said. “That’s the type of shifts you need, and the energy, and the bonus is putting one in the back of the net.”
Dunne, especially, stood out with his physical play. He used his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, possessing pucks low in the offensive zone and, on multiple occasions, backing defenders down toward Greaves’ crease.
“I’m just trying to play to my strengths, and I think one of them is behind the net and puck protecting, so I try to do it as much as I possibly can,” Dunne said. “Honestly, I feel like I got big opportunities from my linemates working hard and getting me those pucks.”