‘It’s not good enough’ | Sabres fall to 0-3-0 to begin season

The Buffalo Sabres lost 3-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at KeyBank Center and are 0-3-0 to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

“It’s not good enough,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “Better start today, worse ending.”

Following Saturday’s loss in Boston, the Sabres stressed the need for a more competitive first period. They accomplished that against Colorado with 13 shots in the opening 20 minutes, including Tage Thompson’s first goal of the season to tie the game 1-1.

Second-period goals from Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, however, left the Sabres chasing the game against a skilled and speedy Colorado team. Shots were an even 12-12 in the middle frame, then 15-4 Avalanche in the third.

“We were getting pucks to the net, bodies to the net, had a lot of chances,” Thompson said. “And then they made a push, and I felt like we didn’t have as much extended O-zone (time) after that where we could really even get to the net, because we didn’t have the puck. (We’ve) just got to find a way to be better.”