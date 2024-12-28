Tuch’s hat trick leads Sabres past Blackhawks

Zach Benson opened the scoring at 9:51 and Tuch followed at 12:23. Jack Quinn and Cozens scored on the rush at 12:38 and 19:18, respectively, to pad Buffalo’s advantage.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re moving quick in transition and attacking off the rush,” Cozens said.

Hosting the first post-holiday game certainly contributed to Buffalo’s quick start – the NHL prohibits teams from traveling during the three-day break, so the Blackhawks flew to Buffalo on Friday morning prior to their 11:30 a.m. skate.

“You don’t want to give them anything, and they obviously had it a little harder with the travel this morning,” Cozens said. “So we knew that, and we just go out there and start off simple and see what happens. We did a good job.”

“You really don’t know what you’re going to get after three days off, but I think they just proved that they were ready to come out and play,” Ruff said.

2. Buffalo’s second line of Cozens, Quinn, and JJ Peterka, reunited entering Monday’s game, enjoyed another strong performance.

Cozens and Quinn tallied primary assists on one another’s first-period, odd-man rush goals.

Peterka, with the secondary assist on Quinn’s goal, has tied a career high with a six-game point streak, totaling two goals and six assists during that span.

“I think playing with those two guys is so easy,” said Cozens, who has a goal and three assists in the last two games. “I know where they’re always going to be, they know where the other guys are gonna be. So yeah, we’ve just got to keep playing good defense and not cheating for offense. And we’ll get those transitions, we’ll get those turnovers and go the other way with it.”