Sabres unable to overcome early deficit at Carolina

The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t match the Carolina Hurricanes’ early energy or scoring in a 5-2 loss Thursday at Lenovo Center.

Carolina, which had been outscored a combined 10-3 in two road games out of the break, returned home and built a three-goal lead in the opening 10 minutes. Misplays, penalties and failed clearing attempts, among other errors, contributed to Buffalo’s issues in the early going.

“We didn’t compete at a high-enough level,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “They knew that they had to turn the corner. They came guns a-blazing, and we didn’t answer.

“They beat us to pucks. We got to pucks and didn’t execute. A lot of pucks went off our stick and right to them. They were a lot stronger on the puck than we were.”

Carolina led 37-15 in shots on goal, 77-42 in shot attempts and 17-7 in high-danger scoring chances at all strengths, per Natural Stat Trick. Fifteen shots are a new season low for the Sabres.

Jordan Staal opened the scoring for Carolina 6:09 into the game. Alone in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s net, the Hurricanes’ captain redirected Jordan Martinook’s blind shot-pass in with his skate.

Less than two minutes later, a defensive-zone rim-around popped out to Mikko Rantanen, who fed Sebastian Aho for another Hurricanes goal. The 2-0 deficit prompted Ruff to pull Luukkonen and deploy backup James Reimer, who’d last played Feb. 4.

Reimer allowed a power-play goal to Rantanen on his first shot faced, but he proceeded to hold the door open for a Sabres comeback attempt. The former Hurricane made several key stops, including on an Eric Robinson breakaway early in the second period, and finished the relief appearance with 27 saves on 29 shots.

Alex Tuch scored a last-minute power-play goal, burying a wide-angle shot with Pyotr Kochetkov tied up outside the crease, but the Sabres were outshot 17-4 and trailed 3-1 through 20 minutes.