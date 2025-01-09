Sabres to hold 'Buffalo Bills Night' on Tuesday, March 4

The game against the San Jose Sharks will feature giveaways and nods to the Bills.

image (20)
By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

The Buffalo Sabres will celebrate “Buffalo Bills Night” during their game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 4.

The team announced the event with a video posted to social media on Thursday:

The game will feature giveaways and nods to the Buffalo Bills throughout the night. More details will be announced at a later date.



