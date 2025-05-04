Season in Review | Bowen Byram

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Bowen Byram, D

82 GP | 7 G | 31 A | 38 P | +11

Season at a glance

Byram was all things for the Sabres as he took on the heaviest workload of his young career.

He was a defensively reliable partner for Rasmus Dahlin, with whom he spent over 600 minutes at 5-on-5. Their plus-20 goal differential in those minutes was tied as the best by any pair in the NHL, matched only by Colorado's Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

He was, when needed, a physical combatant, like when he fought Red Wings forward Dominik Shine during a tension-filled game in Detroit on March 13. And he was a willing shot blocker, tied for the team lead with 116 (including the block to seal Buffalo’s win on the night of Rob Ray’s induction into the Sabres Hall of Fame).

Despite all of those duties – plus regular roles on the power play and the penalty kill – Byram managed to play all 82 games, one of two Sabres to accomplish that feat. His career-high in total ice time (1,861:10) ranked 20th among NHL players.

“I’ve been lucky enough to come in and get a really good opportunity and play important minutes and meaningful minutes and I’ve really enjoyed that,” Byram said. “I’ve taken some strides in my game and I’ll continue to try to improve and determined to be the best version of myself as possible.”