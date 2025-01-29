At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Bruins 2

Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka both had hat tricks in the win.

By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka turned in one of the most productive performances by a set of teammates in Buffalo Sabres history, both scoring hat tricks to fuel a 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Thompson and Peterka each added an assist and finished the night with career-high plus-6 ratings, having been on the ice for the first six Sabres goals.

The duo became the first Sabres teammates to record hat tricks in the same game since Derek Roy and Drew Stafford in a 10-1 win over the Atlanta Thrashers on Jan. 18, 2008 and the first to both finish a game plus-6 since Alex Mogilny and Pierre Turgeon in a 9-3 win over Toronto on Jan. 14, 1991.

Thompson’s hat trick gave him six goals in the last five games and 25 this season, moving him into a tie for seventh in the NHL goal-scoring race. His seven career hat tricks are tied with Thomas Vanek for sixth most in franchise history.

Peterka’s hat trick was the first of his career. His four points were also a career high.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, whose seven goals matched their season-high total set against the New York Islanders on Dec. 23. Zach Benson scored the seventh goal on a power play with 13 seconds remaining.

Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored goals for the Bruin. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres briefly fell behind midway through the period but got a quick response from Thompson to tie the score at 1-1.

Mason Lohrei deked his way to the left circle and sent a shot in off of Luukkonen’s glove to open the scoring for Boston with 7:16 remaining in the period. Just 55 seconds later, Thompson came off the bench and buried a one-timer on the rush.

The goal – which clocked in at 102.3 mph – was Thompson’s fifth shot of 100-plus mph this season, breaking a tie with New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock for most in the NHL. No other player has more than one such shot this season, according to NHL Edge.

Tage Thompson scores his 23rd of the season

Second Period

Thompson and Peterka scored goals 2:49 apart to put the Sabres in front, 3-1.

Thompson’s goal, scored 4:43 into the period, was the product of a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Mattias Samuelsson and Ryan McLeod. McLeod’s one-touch pass through the crease left Thompson with a wide-open net.

Peterka picked the far-side corner from the left faceoff circle for his 12th goal of the season to extend the lead.

The Sabres successfully killed their fist penalty of the night to preserve the lead and later got a sprawling save from Luukkonen, who dropped to a split to stuff a rebound attempt from Cole Koepke with his left pad.

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

JJ Peterka gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

Third Period

Thompson completed his hat trick 3:13 into the period, sending a shot from the right circle in under Swayman’s glove.

Marchand answered for the Bruins on a power play midway through the period, but Peterka split a pair of Bruins defenders and beat Swayman 1-on-1 exactly 30 seconds later. He added an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick with 5:34 remaining.

Benson deflected a shot from Jack Quinn on the power play for Buffalo’s seventh goal during the final minute.

Tage Thompson scores hat trick goal

JJ Peterka scores hat trick goal

Zach Benson scores on the power play

UP NEXT

The Sabres will induct former enforcer and current broadcaster Rob Ray into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to their game against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Find more information on the night here.

Can’t make it downtown? MSG will have coverage of the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

