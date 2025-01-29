At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Bruins 2

Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka turned in one of the most productive performances by a set of teammates in Buffalo Sabres history, both scoring hat tricks to fuel a 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Thompson and Peterka each added an assist and finished the night with career-high plus-6 ratings, having been on the ice for the first six Sabres goals.

The duo became the first Sabres teammates to record hat tricks in the same game since Derek Roy and Drew Stafford in a 10-1 win over the Atlanta Thrashers on Jan. 18, 2008 and the first to both finish a game plus-6 since Alex Mogilny and Pierre Turgeon in a 9-3 win over Toronto on Jan. 14, 1991.

Thompson’s hat trick gave him six goals in the last five games and 25 this season, moving him into a tie for seventh in the NHL goal-scoring race. His seven career hat tricks are tied with Thomas Vanek for sixth most in franchise history.

Peterka’s hat trick was the first of his career. His four points were also a career high.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, whose seven goals matched their season-high total set against the New York Islanders on Dec. 23. Zach Benson scored the seventh goal on a power play with 13 seconds remaining.

Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored goals for the Bruin. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.