At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Bruins 2 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime Monday at TD Garden.

Alex Tuch scored the overtime winner on a power play with 11 seconds remaining as the Sabres earned their second straight win past regulation and snapped an eight-game road winless streak.

Owen Power tied a career high with three points (1+2), including the primary assist on Tuch’s game winner. Peyton Krebs also scored for the Sabres, and Jack Quinn logged a pair of assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his seventh straight start in net for Buffalo and stopped 17 of 19 shots.

Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, with Geekie adding a primary assist. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Sabres were without forwards Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body) and Jiri Kulich (concussion). As a result, Brett Murray – recalled from Rochester on Sunday – entered the lineup. Murray skated 11:20 in his first NHL action since December of 2023.