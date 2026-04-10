Surprised by Colten Ellis’ shutout? His Sabres teammates aren’t

When the Buffalo Sabres bring up their slogan, “Everyone ropes, everyone rides,” they mean everyone.

Colten Ellis hadn’t started a game since Feb. 3, spending his nights backing up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Alex Lyon as they led the Sabres to a playoff berth. With Lyon injured and Luukkonen having played Wednesday, Ellis, who made a relief appearance last weekend, finally got the starting nod again Thursday.

The rookie goaltender’s response? A 37-save shutout to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-0, at KeyBank Center. That, plus Montreal’s beating Tampa Bay, has Buffalo in the driver’s seat for an Atlantic Division title.

“It was awesome, start to finish,” Ellis said.

“It just shows how deep of a team we are,” added Josh Doan, who did his part with two goals. “We’ve got goalies that you haven’t seen in a while putting up shutouts on 37 saves. … It’s a little bit of a secret how good he can be, and I think tonight, the world got to see what Colten Ellis can do.”