At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2

Biro tallies 1st NHL goals as the Sabres win their second straight game.

buf_atphilly_atthehorn_11012023
By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

Tage Thompson tallied a goal and two assists and Brandon Biro scored his first two NHL goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Casey Mittelstadt and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres while Alex Tuch (0+2) and Casey Mittelstadt (1+1) added multi-point nights of their own.

Thompson, Tuch, Power, JJ Peterka, and Jeff Skinner all extended their point streaks with at least one point each in Buffalo’s second win in a row.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was stellar in net, stopping 38 of 40 shots to earn his third win of the season as the Sabres improved to 5-5-0.

Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia, each assisted by Travis Sanheim. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart exited the game midway through the first period with an injury, after allowing two goals on five shots. Samuel Ersson made seven saves in relief of Hart.

GOAL SUMMARY 

Period 1, 0:55 – Joel Farabee from Travis Sanheim (1-0, PHI)

Philadelphia opened the scoring as Farabee and Bobby Brink entered the Sabres’ zone on a 2-on-1. Farabee attempted a pass over to Brink, but the puck deflected off Henri Jokiharju’s stick and over the shoulder of Luukkonen to put the Flyers up 1-0.

Period 1, 3:38 – Casey Mittelstadt from JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner (1-1)

Skinner, Mittelstadt, and Peterka connected on a series of passes to create space in the slot for Mittelstadt, who tallied his third of the season to tie the score.

Casey Mittelstadt opens the scoring for the Sabres

Period 1, 10:00 – Brandon Biro from Tage Thompson and Jordan Greenway (2-1, BUF)

After Skinner’s goal was overturned due to an offside challenge by Flyers coach John Tortorella, Thompson sent a no-look pass from behind the net to Biro in front of the crease to score his first NHL goal in his season debut.

Brandon Biro's first NHL goal

Period 1, 16:17 – Cam Atkinson from Travis Sanheim (2-2)

Atkinson redirected the puck over Luukkonen’s glove with 3:43 remaining in the opening period to tie the score at 2-2.

Period 3, 3:03 – Owen Power from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch (3-2, BUF)

Thompson led the Sabres into the Flyers’ zone on the rush and dropped a pass back to Power, who ripped a shot from the left circle to give Buffalo the lead.

Owen Power gives Sabres 3-2 lead

Period 3, 13:27 – Tage Thompson from Alex Tuch (4-2, BUF)

Tuch capitalized on a Flyers turnover in their own end and found Thompson alone in the left circle.

Tage Thompson makes it 4-2 Sabres

Period 3, 16:52 (EN) – Brandon Biro from Casey Mittelstadt and Peyton Krebs (5-2, BUF)

Biro scored his second of the night, an empty-net goal assisted by Mittelstadt and Krebs with 3:08 remaining.

Brandon Biro's 2nd of the night

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from the Sabres 5-2 win

UP NEXT

The Sabres close out their home-and-home set with the Flyers on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are available here.

Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. Pregame coverage on MSG kicks off at 6:30.