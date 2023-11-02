At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2

Tage Thompson tallied a goal and two assists and Brandon Biro scored his first two NHL goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Casey Mittelstadt and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres while Alex Tuch (0+2) and Casey Mittelstadt (1+1) added multi-point nights of their own.

Thompson, Tuch, Power, JJ Peterka, and Jeff Skinner all extended their point streaks with at least one point each in Buffalo’s second win in a row.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was stellar in net, stopping 38 of 40 shots to earn his third win of the season as the Sabres improved to 5-5-0.

Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia, each assisted by Travis Sanheim. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart exited the game midway through the first period with an injury, after allowing two goals on five shots. Samuel Ersson made seven saves in relief of Hart.