Buffalo Sabres (32-30-5) at Detroit Red Wings (33-27-6)

Saturday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m.

The Sabres can move closer to the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference when they open up a five-game road trip against the Red Wings, who are tied with the New York Islanders with 72 points through 66 games. The Sabres trail the Red Wings and Islanders by three points with 69 points through 67 games.

