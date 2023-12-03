At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 2

Mittelstadt, Jost score as Sabres fall to Carolina.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost tallied goals for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday inside PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes led 5-0 after two periods of play which proved to be difficult for the Sabres to come back from.

Sebastian Aho led the Hurricanes with a pair of goals while Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen, and Brady Skjei each added one. Brent Burns, Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin, and Martin Necas each tallied two assists on the night.

Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 of 23 shots while Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie finished with 30 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 15:26 – Sebastian Aho from Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin (1-0, CAR)

The Hurricanes entered the Sabres’ zone on a 3-on-2 as Aho sniped a shot from the high slot to put Carolina on the board with 4:34 remaining in the first.

Period 1, 16:36 – Jack Drury from Martin Necas and Jalen Chatfield (2-0, CAR)

Drury extended the lead just over a minute later when he collected his own rebound and slipped the puck over Comrie’s left shoulder.

Period 2, 1:06 (PP) – Sebastian Aho from Andrei Svechnikov and Brent Burns (3-0, CAR)

After Alex Tuch took an interference penalty, Aho tallied a power-play goal on a one-timer from the middle for his second of the night. 

Period 2, 14:12 – Stefan Noesen from Martin Necas and Jaccob Slavin (4-0, CAR)

The Hurricanes won the draw in their own end and sent the puck down ice to Necas, who dropped a pass back to Noesen to put Carolina up 4-0 with 5:48 left in the second.

Period 2, 18:04 (PP) – Teuvo Teravainen from Andrei Svechnikov and Brent Burns (5-0, CAR)

Carolina capitalized on its second power play of the night as Connor Clifton and Kyle Okposo were called for roughing. Svechnikov fed Teravainen for the goal.

Period 3, 4:07 – Casey Mittelstadt from Alex Tuch and Henri Jokiharju (5-1, CAR)

Tuch tipped the puck ahead to Mittelstadt, who beat Kochetkov blocker side to put the Sabres on the board.

Casey Mittelstadt scores 5th of season

Period 3, 8:05 (SH) – Brady Skjei from Teuvo Teravainen (6-1, CAR)

Teravainen won the faceoff to set up Skjei for a quick shot from the high slot to extend the lead while shorthanded.

Period 3, 9:24 – Tyson Jost from Peyton Krebs (6-2, CAR)

Kochetkov came out of the net to poke check the puck away from Krebs on the breakaway, but Krebs stuck with it and fed Jost in front of the blue paint to give Buffalo its second goal of the game.

Tyson Jost scores 3rd period goal

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres at Hurricanes

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Eric Comrie addresses the media

Don Granato addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to KeyBank Center to host the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Tickets are available here. 

Pregame coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

