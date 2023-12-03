At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 2

Forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost tallied goals for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday inside PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes led 5-0 after two periods of play which proved to be difficult for the Sabres to come back from.

Sebastian Aho led the Hurricanes with a pair of goals while Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen, and Brady Skjei each added one. Brent Burns, Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin, and Martin Necas each tallied two assists on the night.

Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 of 23 shots while Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie finished with 30 saves.