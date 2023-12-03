At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 2

SCORING SUMMARY
Period 1, 15:26 – Sebastian Aho from Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin (1-0, CAR)
The Hurricanes entered the Sabres’ zone on a 3-on-2 as Aho sniped a shot from the high slot to put Carolina on the board with 4:34 remaining in the first.
Period 1, 16:36 – Jack Drury from Martin Necas and Jalen Chatfield (2-0, CAR)
Drury extended the lead just over a minute later when he collected his own rebound and slipped the puck over Comrie’s left shoulder.
Period 2, 1:06 (PP) – Sebastian Aho from Andrei Svechnikov and Brent Burns (3-0, CAR)
After Alex Tuch took an interference penalty, Aho tallied a power-play goal on a one-timer from the middle for his second of the night.
Period 2, 14:12 – Stefan Noesen from Martin Necas and Jaccob Slavin (4-0, CAR)
The Hurricanes won the draw in their own end and sent the puck down ice to Necas, who dropped a pass back to Noesen to put Carolina up 4-0 with 5:48 left in the second.
Period 2, 18:04 (PP) – Teuvo Teravainen from Andrei Svechnikov and Brent Burns (5-0, CAR)
Carolina capitalized on its second power play of the night as Connor Clifton and Kyle Okposo were called for roughing. Svechnikov fed Teravainen for the goal.
Period 3, 4:07 – Casey Mittelstadt from Alex Tuch and Henri Jokiharju (5-1, CAR)
Tuch tipped the puck ahead to Mittelstadt, who beat Kochetkov blocker side to put the Sabres on the board.