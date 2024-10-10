Sabres reveal 2 new goal songs for 2024-25

The Sabres will have distinct goals songs for both of their home uniforms.

new goal songs
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

There will be two new songs playing inside KeyBank Center following Sabres goals in 2024-25.

“Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe will be the team’s goal song when the Sabres are wearing their royal blue home jerseys. The song debuted Thursday night during the team’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings.

“Song 2” by Blur will play after goals when the Sabres are in black and red – marking a return to a fan-favorite tradition from the mid-2000s, including the Eastern Conference Final season in 2005-06.

Following three seasons of individual player goal songs, the team – with input from players – made the decision to shift to two unifying goal songs in an effort to create a fresh experience that fans can rally behind.

The Sabres players backed the selection of “Kickstart My Heart” and its anthemic “Whoa, yeah” chorus. “Song 2” was chosen as a nod to a previous era of Sabres hockey that made the black-and-red uniforms beloved by a generation of fans.

The Sabres will wear their black-and-red alternates jerseys 15 times this season, beginning on Oct. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings.

