Sabres reveal 2024-25 black and red third jersey schedule 

The Buffalo Sabres are set to wear their black and red third jerseys for 15 games during the 2024-25 season, including all Friday home games!

The jersey, which is modeled after the primary uniforms the Sabres wore from 1996 until 2006, will return for its third season and will make its debut on Saturday, Oct. 26 when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings for Hockey Halloween.

Prior to Friday home games, join us for a pregame happy hour in the Blue Zone with alumni appearances and special contests and giveaways. Stay tuned for a special T-shirt and ticket package that will be available for all Black and Red Fridays!