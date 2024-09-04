Sabres reveal 2024-25 black and red third jersey schedule 

The Sabres are 18-7-2 all-time in their black and red third jerseys and have scored five or more goals a total of 14 times in the black and red, including last season’s 7-0 win over Los Angeles on Feb. 13 and 7-2 victory over Vegas on March 2.
See below for the complete third jersey schedule.
- Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 1 p.m. (Hockey Halloween)
- Friday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m. (Hockey Fights Cancer)
- Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Vancouver Canucks – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m. (Winterfest)
- Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (Girls and Women in Sports Night)
- Saturday, March 1 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 10 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)