Sabres reveal 2024-25 black and red third jersey schedule 

The popular goathead jersey will make an appearance 15 times this season.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are set to wear their black and red third jerseys for 15 games during the 2024-25 season, including all Friday home games!

The jersey, which is modeled after the primary uniforms the Sabres wore from 1996 until 2006, will return for its third season and will make its debut on Saturday, Oct. 26 when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings for Hockey Halloween.

Prior to Friday home games, join us for a pregame happy hour in the Blue Zone with alumni appearances and special contests and giveaways. Stay tuned for a special T-shirt and ticket package that will be available for all Black and Red Fridays!

The Sabres are 18-7-2 all-time in their black and red third jerseys and have scored five or more goals a total of 14 times in the black and red, including last season’s 7-0 win over Los Angeles on Feb. 13 and 7-2 victory over Vegas on March 2.

Mini packs, full-season, half-season, and quarter-season ticket plans are on sale now along with single game tickets. For more information, click here.

See below for the complete third jersey schedule.

  • Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 1 p.m. (Hockey Halloween)
  • Friday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m. (Hockey Fights Cancer)
  • Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Vancouver Canucks – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m. (Winterfest)
  • Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (Girls and Women in Sports Night)
  • Saturday, March 1 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.
  • Monday, March 10 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)

