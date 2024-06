On Friday, the Buffalo Sabres selected center Konsta Helenius with the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Sabres are set to make a total of seven selections on Day 2 after acquiring forward Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals in exchange for the 43rd overall pick Saturday morning.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com’s Draft Tracker for the latest on each pick.

Round 2

Adam Kleber – D – Lincoln (USHL) | 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)