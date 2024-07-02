Sabres announce 2024-25 schedule

Full Season Memberships are available now starting at just $26 (per seat/per game).

Half Season Memberships start at $29 (per seat/per game) and are currently available. Games for each plan will be released on July 8.

Quarter Season Plans (11 games), Mini Packs (5 games), Single Game tickets and theme nights will become available at a later date.

To gain access to the single-game tickets presale prior to the general public, fill out the form here.

Here are some highlights to keep an eye on next season.

NHL Global Series:

Friday, Oct. 4 vs. New Jersey (O2 Arena in Prague) at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 at New Jersey (O2 Arena in Prague) at 10 a.m.

The Sabres will play regular-season games in Europe for the third time, having previously participated in the 2011 NHL Premiere in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany and the 2019 Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Travel packages for the Global Series games are available here.

Home Opener:

Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

The visit from the Kings marks the first of five games at KeyBank Center during the month of October. It will also be the first game back behind the bench as Sabres coach in Buffalo for Lindy Ruff.

A visit from the Stanley Cup champions:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

The Sabres get an early test in the form of a visit from the reigning Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers come to town again just two weeks later on Monday, Oct. 28.