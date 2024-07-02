Sabres announce 2024-25 schedule

The season begins with the NHL Global Series and concludes at KeyBank Center.

By Jourdon LaBarber
The Buffalo Sabres’ 2024-25 schedule has been announced.

The season begins on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia as part of the NHL Global Series.

The rest of the schedule is bookended by home games at KeyBank Center, beginning Thursday, Oct. 10 against Los Angeles and concluding Thursday, April 17 against Philadelphia.

The full schedule is depicted in the graphic below:

Full Season Memberships are available now starting at just $26 (per seat/per game).

Half Season Memberships start at $29 (per seat/per game) and are currently available.  Games for each plan will be released on July 8.

Quarter Season Plans (11 games), Mini Packs (5 games), Single Game tickets and theme nights will become available at a later date.

To gain access to the single-game tickets presale prior to the general public, fill out the form here.

Here are some highlights to keep an eye on next season.

NHL Global Series:

  • Friday, Oct. 4 vs. New Jersey (O2 Arena in Prague) at 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 at New Jersey (O2 Arena in Prague) at 10 a.m.

The Sabres will play regular-season games in Europe for the third time, having previously participated in the 2011 NHL Premiere in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany and the 2019 Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Travel packages for the Global Series games are available here.

Home Opener:

  • Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

The visit from the Kings marks the first of five games at KeyBank Center during the month of October. It will also be the first game back behind the bench as Sabres coach in Buffalo for Lindy Ruff.

A visit from the Stanley Cup champions:

  • Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

The Sabres get an early test in the form of a visit from the reigning Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers come to town again just two weeks later on Monday, Oct. 28.

California road trip:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Los Angeles – 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 22 at Anaheim – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 23 at San Jose – 8 p.m.

The Sabres play the first of three four-game road trips on their schedule. This one begins nearby with a visit to Philadelphia before the team heads to California for three games in four nights. Have your coffee ready.

Thanksgiving Week:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Vancouver – 3 p.m.

The Sabres play two home games surrounding the holiday. Bring your out-of-town family and friends on Wednesday as a Thanksgiving appetizer, then come back on Black Friday for a matinee against the Canucks.

First visit from Utah:

  • Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Utah at 1 p.m.

The Utah Hockey Club – formerly the Arizona Coyotes – make their first-ever visit to Buffalo. The Sabres conclude the season series with their first game in Utah on Thursday, March 20.

Return to the West Coast:

  • Monday, Jan. 20 at Seattle – 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Vancouver – 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 23 at Calgary – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 25 at Edmonton – 4 p.m.

You’ve had two months to catch up on sleep since the California trip – now it’s time to stay up late again. This trip begins with a pair of games in the Pacific Northwest, followed by two in Alberta.

Return from 4 Nations:

  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. New York Rangers at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of an All-Star Game, the NHL will hold the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament from Feb. 12 to 20 consisting of teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

The Sabres return from the long break with a Saturday-evening home game against the Rangers.

Season finale:

  • Thursday, April 17 vs. Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

The regular season concludes with a home game against the Flyers.

