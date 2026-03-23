At the Horn | Ducks 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres stormed back from a two-goal, third-period deficit but fell to the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 in overtime at Honda Center on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the Sabres maintained their four-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also lost in overtime Sunday) for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo also extended its franchise-record road point streak to 14 games (12-0-2), becoming the 16th team in NHL history to do so.

The Sabres trailed 4-2 entering the third period before surging ahead on three goals scored in a span of 6:57 by Jack Quinn, Owen Power and Zach Benson.

The Ducks responded on a late power-play goal from Mikael Granlund, who scored with goaltender Ville Husso pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage. Troy Terry scored the winner on a breakaway 1:29 into overtime.

Alex Lyon had his 10-game road winning streak snapped, one shy of tying the NHL record held by Devan Dubnyk and Evgeni Nabokov.

Alex Tuch and Josh Doan scored for the Sabres in addition to the late goals from Quinn, Power and Benson. Rasmus Dahlin had a pair of assists.

The Sabres complete their four-game, Pacific Division road trip having earned seven of eight possible points. They return home for a four-game homestand beginning Wednesday against Boston.