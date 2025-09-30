Camp Notebook | Thompson and Tuch’s Olympic aspirations

“It's exactly what you dream up as a kid, practicing in the driveway or whatever,” Thompson said. “I want to be one of the guys that the team leans on to try to win and get things done.

“… Wearing your country's colors is always an honor, and we were able to achieve something that wasn't done in a very long time: win gold. It was 92 years since it's been done, so it was a very big deal for us.”

The Phoenix, Ariz., native was excluded from the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, which was announced last Dec. 4; entering that day, his 13 goals were tied for second most among Americans. Thompson was summoned as an emergency replacement before the championship game but could only watch the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada from the TD Garden press box.

“It was a big goal of mine to make 4 Nations,” Thompson said. “Didn't happen, but I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think because of not making it, maybe it helps the second half of the season, and going into Worlds just kind of gave me that extra little bit of fire. … I just looked at it as a test for me.”

He’s passed the test to this point, scorching opponents with an NHL-leading 18 goals after the February break, finishing the season with 44 and carrying that momentum into his heroic World Championship performance. And he’s predictably dominated the preseason so far with three goals in two games.

"We had a bunch of guys show up for the World Championship team and produce our first gold there in 90-something years, guys who have put themselves in a much better spot because of that," Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said in June. "We have to start from scratch again and rebuild the team."

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Thompson’s 158 goals trail only Auston Matthews (202) on the American leaderboard, and he’s one of eight active Americans with multiple 40-goal campaigns. He’s confident that continued production, while of course helping the Sabres, will earn him a trip to Italy.

“My priority is just to help our team win, and I feel like if I’m doing that, that kind of thing takes care of itself,” Thompson said. “I feel like I’m a good enough player to be selected for that team if I do the things I know I’m capable of.”