Sabres announce 'Community Artist Series' in collaboration with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Artists have been commissioned to design unique logos for three community-based theme nights this season.

By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have partnered with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum to introduce the “Community Artist Series,” commissioning unique designs for three community-based theme nights during the 2025-26 season.

The AKG identified three renowned artists to provide their takes on the iconic Sabres crest for Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 17, Pride Night on Jan. 6, and Black History Celebration on Jan. 29.

Each design will be featured on a set of Sabres practice jerseys and displayed at KeyBank Center on the night of their corresponding game. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds directly benefiting the community being celebrated that night.

“The Sabres and AKG are linked both through the contributions of our founders, the Knox family, and our passion for Buffalo,” Sabres vice president of marketing Cara Murphy said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to use art and hockey as vehicles to celebrate and spotlight our communities here in Western New York.”

Aaron Ott, the AKG’s curator of public art, oversaw the selection of participating artists. Ott has led the AKG’s Public Art Initiative since 2013 and has overseen more than 40 public art projects, installations and exhibitions.

An avid hockey fan, Ott sees the partnership as having potential to showcase the artists’ work to the larger NHL community.

“I like the idea of others beyond the Western New York region recognizing that the Sabres are going big on this,” Ott said. “This is not a casual commitment. These are legendary artists. And the way we treat our legendary players as sports fans, we at the AKG have a commitment to legendary artists. To me, those are the icons that we want to push together.”

The following three artists will contribute designs for the inaugural Community Artist Collaboration Series:

G. Peter Jemison – Native American Heritage Night (Monday, Nov. 17 vs. Edmonton)

Adam Weekley – Pride Night (Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Vancouver)

George Hughes – Black History Celebration (Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles)

