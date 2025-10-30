Sabres to host Road Crew event Jan. 19 in Nashville  

Buy tickets to cheer on Buffalo in the Music City.

By Buffalo Sabres
Road Crew is coming to Music City.

The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a Road Crew party at Tin Roof Demonbreun in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 19. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. CT and will include appearances from Sabres alumni, food and drink specials, and a watch party for that afternoon’s Sabres game against Carolina.

Tickets cost $25 and are available here. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The Sabres play the Predators the following night (Tuesday, Jan. 20) at 7 p.m. CT.

Details for the event are as follows.

Road Crew

Where: Tin Roof Demonbreun: 1516 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

When: Monday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 CT

Tickets: $25

