Sabres to host Road Crew event Jan. 19 in Nashville  

Road Crew is coming to Music City.

The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a Road Crew party at Tin Roof Demonbreun in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 19. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. CT and will include appearances from Sabres alumni, food and drink specials, and a watch party for that afternoon’s Sabres game against Carolina.

Tickets cost $25 and are available here. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The Sabres play the Predators the following night (Tuesday, Jan. 20) at 7 p.m. CT.

Details for the event are as follows.

Road Crew

Where: Tin Roof Demonbreun: 1516 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

When: Monday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 CT

Tickets: $25