Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2025

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Child and Family Services for the return of the Sabres Holiday Angels program presented by AMR. Sabres Holiday Angels is an adopt-a-family program that allows Sabres fans to support their neighbors in need this holiday season.

“Our fans’ generosity has made our Sabres Holiday Angels program a tradition that brightens the holidays for so many in our community,” Buffalo Sabres Vice President of Community Relations Rich Jureller said. “We are grateful to all who continue to share the warmth and generosity of the season with families in need throughout Western New York.”

Sabres fans can visit **sabres.com/holidayangels** to adopt a family to provide gifts to. After registering, fans will receive information via email with details regarding gifts for the family they have been chosen to support. Information will typically include age, gender, clothing size and interests for each person to assist with shopping efforts.

Fans may also donate individual gifts of the donor’s choosing and Child and Family Services will match the gift with a person or family in need. Additionally, fans have the option to bring wrapping paper and wrapping accessories to one of the drop-off locations listed below. Those who would like to participate but are unable to make it to a drop-off location may donate a gift card by mailing it directly to Child and Family Services at 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres is a reflection of the kindness that runs through this community,” Child and Family Services Development Manager Alicia Stark said. “We are so grateful to every Holiday Angel for supporting local families in need this holiday season.”

Child and Family Services asks that donors leave all gifts unwrapped and note the family’s number on each gift with the labels provided. Gifts are due to the charity by Thursday, Dec. 18 and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Child and Family Services: 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, weekdays from December 8 to December 18 during the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

KeyBank Center, Sabres Alumni Plaza: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203, on Thursday, Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to contact Alicia Stark by phone at (716) 336-7310 or email at [email protected] with any questions regarding Sabres Holiday Angels, if they have signed up but can no longer provide gifts, or if they need to change their delivery time or location.