Combine Notebook | Catton on his growth, Sabres connections, and more

Berkly Catton didn’t take long to answer when he was asked what brought him to hockey during his 2024 NHL Scouting Combine meetings.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native said the answer was easy after growing up with a hockey rink in his backyard that his dad built when he was just three years old.
Catton credits the experience as the main reason he was able to develop his high-end skill set and edge work, which have the 5-foot-10, 170-pound center projected to go in the top 15 of the NHL Draft later this month and mocked to Buffalo with the 11th-overall pick by several draft experts.
“I’ve kind of just lived back there and that’s where I mastered those little skills. Obviously, it kind of translated well in these past years,” Catton said.
The 2024 NHL Scouting Combine, which was held at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo for the eighth season, concluded Saturday as the top draft-eligible prospects underwent their fitness testing and media interviews.
Catton met with a number of teams, including Buffalo, and pointed out how the Sabres have developed forwards Zach Benson and Matt Savoie as something that stood out about his conversation with the organization.
“You know, you look at their kind of track record with Benson and Savoie – similar to myself, I think, in lots of ways,” he said. “So, talking with them about that and just being here obviously, chatting about the facilities and the people I met with the Sabres and stuff. We had a really good chat.”