2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Taking a final look at who draft analysts believe Buffalo could select with the 11th-overall pick.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

We are just days away from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, where the Buffalo Sabres will hold the 11th-overall pick when Round 1 kicks off on Friday, June 28.

Last month, we rounded up draft analysts’ opinions on who they believe the Sabres could select with the 11th pick in the draft. Today, we will take a look at their final mock drafts ahead of this weekend.

Here is an updated look at who draft analysts believe are on the Sabres’ radar.

Carter Yakemchuk – RHD, Calgary (WHL)

6-foot-3, 201 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 66 GP – 30 G – 41 A – 71 P

NHL Central Scouting profile:

"A big, mobile and active defenseman who often leads his team in time on ice. A strong skater that likes to have the puck on his stick. A confident puck carrier that will look to transport the puck up ice. He has the ability to beat defenders one-on-one with speed and dangles. He is deployed on special team units and is a huge asset on the power play from the offensive zone blue line. Drives his team’s offense as he distributes the puck well and creates scoring chances for teammates with his accurate and creative reads. In the defensive zone he can handle speed off the rush and win battles along the boards and in front of the net. Possesses an NHL tool set."

  • NHL.com's Adam Kimelman believes Yakemchuk would give Buffalo "a big one on the back end who eventually could play with an already solid defense corps of Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, and Bowen Byram." Read more here.
  • The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler once again has the Sabres selecting Yakemchuk, “a high-upside-but-also-flawed player,” with the 11th pick due to the depth of the organization's prospect pool, which would give him time to develop. Read more here. ($)
Berkly Catton – F, Spokane (WHL)

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 68 GP – 54 G – 62 A – 116 P

NHL Central Scouting profile:

"A highly intelligent player that generates a lot of scoring chances and leads his team in scoring. Has excellent vision to go along with his high-end skill set. NHL skater with an explosive first step that allows him to evade checking and pull away from defenders. Plays an up-tempo game and is very clever at controlling the pace of the play while creating time and space to make plays. Can contribute in all three zones with his smarts and awareness. More of a playmaker than a scorer, but he has a good release and accurate shot to beat goalies."

  • Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino once again mocked Catton to Buffalo, comparing the prospect to Sabres forward Zach Benson. Read more here.
  • The Athletic's Corey Pronman says, "Catton is the best player at 11, presuming they keep the pick." Read more here. ($)
Konsta Helenius – C, Jukurit (Liiga)

5-foot-11, 180 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 51 GP – 14 G – 22 A – 36 P

NHL Central Scouting profile:

"Finished his second season as a regular with Jukurit in Finland’s top league. Plays a mature game and does not shy away from the physical side of the game despite his size. A unique skater who always seems to be in the right spot at the right time. Excellent understanding of the game. His playmaking and passing game are outstanding. He is only 17 but is already a key player on his team playing professionally in Finland. Played first or second line center for Finland at the World Junior Championship showing his talent against 19-year-old opponents. Reliable, solid player with a great set of tools."

  • NHL.com’s Mike Morreale has the Sabres selecting the 18-year-old in each of his mock drafts based on Helenius’ skill and compete level. Read more here.
Zayne Parekh – RHD, Saginaw (OHL)

6-foot-0, 179 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 66 GP – 33 G – 63 A – 96 P

NHL Central Scouting profile: 

"A smooth skater with requisite speed, quickness and offensive smarts. Good instincts, reads and reacts quickly to move the puck with purpose. Plays with some “swag” and his game has matured considerably to where he makes measured choices with the puck. Excels and is creative on the power play. Very good handling the puck. A precision passer with quick hands in traffic, sets up point shots from the middle and has a quick release. Gets shots low and on net to generate extra chances. Composed and laid-back presence, never panics or gets rushed. Defends effectively with his smarts and stick and is very effective at getting in the way of an opponent or puck."

  • FloHockey's Chris Peters predicts the Sabres will select Parekh, who Peters says would give Buffalo a right-shot version of Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin. Read more here.

