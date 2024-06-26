2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Zayne Parekh – RHD, Saginaw (OHL)
6-foot-0, 179 pounds
2023-24 statistics: 66 GP – 33 G – 63 A – 96 P
NHL Central Scouting profile:
"A smooth skater with requisite speed, quickness and offensive smarts. Good instincts, reads and reacts quickly to move the puck with purpose. Plays with some “swag” and his game has matured considerably to where he makes measured choices with the puck. Excels and is creative on the power play. Very good handling the puck. A precision passer with quick hands in traffic, sets up point shots from the middle and has a quick release. Gets shots low and on net to generate extra chances. Composed and laid-back presence, never panics or gets rushed. Defends effectively with his smarts and stick and is very effective at getting in the way of an opponent or puck."
- FloHockey's Chris Peters predicts the Sabres will select Parekh, who Peters says would give Buffalo a right-shot version of Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin. Read more here.