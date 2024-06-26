2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

We are just days away from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, where the Buffalo Sabres will hold the 11th-overall pick when Round 1 kicks off on Friday, June 28.

Last month, we rounded up draft analysts’ opinions on who they believe the Sabres could select with the 11th pick in the draft. Today, we will take a look at their final mock drafts ahead of this weekend.

Here is an updated look at who draft analysts believe are on the Sabres’ radar.