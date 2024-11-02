At the Horn

Dylan Cozens scored his first goal of the season, and Tage Thompson extended his point streak to eight games, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the New York Islanders on Friday night at KeyBank Center.

Cozens, Jason Zucker and Owen Power scored for the Sabres while Thompson, Zucker (1+1), Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram (0+2) and Ryan McLeod notched assists. Devon Levi made his fourth start of the season and stopped 32 shots in the loss.

Bo Horvat, Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves on 35 shots.