At the Horn |  Islanders 4 - Sabres 3

Tage Thompson extended his point streak in the loss to New York at KeyBank Center.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens scored his first goal of the season, and Tage Thompson extended his point streak to eight games, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the New York Islanders on Friday night at KeyBank Center.

Cozens, Jason Zucker and Owen Power scored for the Sabres while Thompson, Zucker (1+1), Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram (0+2) and Ryan McLeod notched assists. Devon Levi made his fourth start of the season and stopped 32 shots in the loss.

Bo Horvat, Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves on 35 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The two teams got on the board within a span of 40 seconds midway through the period, beginning with a power-play goal from Cozens at the 9:03 mark. Dahlin took a shot from the point that deflected off Sorokin’s pad to Zucker, who poked it to Cozens as he jetted in from the left faceoff circle to knock it in.

New York responded 40 seconds later when a backhanded pass from Lee went past four Sabres defenders to Horvat, who buried his backhand attempt on a breakawy.

Dylan Cozens opens the scoring for the Sabres

Second Period

Tsyplakov had a hand in two goals during the period, which sent the Islanders into the intermission with a 3-1 lead.

Tysplakov scored the go-ahead goal at the 5:25 mark, deking toward the slot on the rush and sending a wrist shot past Levi. He sent a pass through the crease to set up Palmieri's goal on the power play to extend the lead with 7:40 remaining.

The Islanders went down to four defensemen during the period. They lost Adam Pelech when he took a shot to the face with 12:53 remaining, then lost Mike Reilly to injury following a legal hit against the boards by Jordan Greenway with 10:46 on the clock. Reilly remained down on the ice for a period of time but was able to leave for the dressing room with the help of teammates.

Third Period

The Sabres attempted to mount a comeback in the third period but despite narrowing the deficit to one twice during the period, the Islanders came out on top.

After drawing a penalty shot and getting shut down by Sorokin’s left pad, Zucker deflected a Thompson shot past the Islanders goaltender to cut the score to 3-2.

Pageau doubled the Islanders lead once again when a shot by Lee bounced off the end-boards and onto his stick in front of the net.

With 1:01 remaining in the game, and the Sabres net empty, Power capitalized to bring the Sabres within one goal.

Jason Zucker brings Sabres within one

Owen Power scores a 3rd period goal

GAME PHOTOS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Islanders 4 - Sabres 3

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Jason Zucker addresses the media

UP NEXT

Buffalo is back in action tomorrow night in Detroit against the Red Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Practice Report | Cozens moves to wing as Sabres tweak forward lines

Injuries and transactions | Benson joins morning skate

Sabres and Roswell Park to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday

Practice Report | Appert talks progress on power play

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program

Defensive miscues, penalties prove costly in loss to Panthers

At the Horn | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Strbak, Geary showed defensive chemistry during series with Canisius

Ray to be inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame during pregame ceremony on Jan. 31

Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate

Thompson extends point streak to 6 games, leads Sabres to 3rd straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 3

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Prospects Report | Geary, Strbak to play Canisius at LECOM Harborcenter

Practice report | News and notes from Wednesday's skate at KeyBank Center