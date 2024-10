The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 to secure their first win of the season on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

Jordan Greenway, Tage Thompson, Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson and Alex Tuch all scored goals in the win. Devon Levi made his second start of the season, and made 23 saves on 25 shots.

Nate Schmidt and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, while Spencer Knight finished the night with 22 saves.