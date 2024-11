Two power play goals from Dylan Larkin led the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Alex Tuch had the lone goal for the Sabres, his second shorthanded tally of the season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished the night with 21 saves on 23 shots.

Larkin scored both goals for the Red Wings, while Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat added an assist each. Cam Talbot got the start in net for Detroit and made 31 saves on 32 shots.