At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blackhawks 2

Two-point nights from Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka helped the Buffalo Sabres close out their three-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at United Center.

Thompson and Peterka had a goal and an assist each in the win, while Beck Malenstyn and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Owen Power and Connor Clifton all added assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen picked up his first win of the season, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced.

Craig Smith scored both of Chicago’s goals, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves on the night.