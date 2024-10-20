At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blackhawks 2

Buffalo closes out the road trip with a win over Chicago.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
Two-point nights from Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka helped the Buffalo Sabres close out their three-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at United Center.

Thompson and Peterka had a goal and an assist each in the win, while Beck Malenstyn and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Owen Power and Connor Clifton all added assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen picked up his first win of the season, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced.

Craig Smith scored both of Chicago’s goals, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves on the night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres built a 2-0 lead on the strength of goals from Thompson and Malenstyn.

Thompson received a drop-back pass from JJ Peterka on the rush and beat Soderblom with a wrist shot from the high slot to open the scoring 8:39 into the contest. The goal was one of four shot attempts from Thompson in the period, one of which hit the post less than four minutes in.

Malenstyn doubled the lead at the 11:31 mark. Connor Clifton took a turn-around shot from the point that deflected off Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, then off of Malenstyn into the net.

Luukkonen made 12 saves in the period. He was tested especially in the back half, including a pair of saves from in tight on Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall as well as a post-to-post stop on Tyler Bertuzzi with Chicago on the power play.

Tage Thompson opens scoring for Sabres

Beck Malenstyn gives Sabres 2-0 lead

Second Period

Smith answered with two goals for the Blackhawks during a second period in which they out-attempted the Sabres 21-10.

Smith put the Blackhawks on the board 6:28 into the period with a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Luukkonen low to his glove side. He scored the tying goal 6:20 later off a rebound from a Lukas Reichel shot that deflected off Luukkonen's pad.

Buffalo regained the lead with 1:23 remaining. Thompson found a seam through traffic from the right half wall to Peterka, who scored into an open net at the back door.

JJ Peterka makes it 3-1 Sabres

Third Period

Chicago outshot Buffalo 12-5 during the final frame, but it was Buffalo who capitalized. With 25.6 seconds left on the clock, and Soderblom pulled from the Blackhawks' net, McLeod sealed the Sabres win with an empty net goal.

Ryan McLeod scores empty net goal

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Blackhawks 2

UP NEXT

The Sabres will practice on Monday in Buffalo before hosting the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are avaiable **here**.

