At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. The team was without Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to injury.

Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod scored for the Sabres. Jason Zucker, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Dahlin (1+1) notched assists in the game. Devon Levi made his second straight start for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 31 shots.

Travis Konecny (2+1), Egor Zamula (1+1), Travis Sanheim (1+1), Matvei Michkov (0+2) and Anthony Richard (0+2), all recorded multiple points for Philadelphia. Ivan Fedotov got in the start in net for the Flyers and made 23 saves.