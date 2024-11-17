At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Dahlin and McLeod score in the loss to Philadelphia.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. The team was without Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to injury.

Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod scored for the Sabres. Jason Zucker, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Dahlin (1+1) notched assists in the game. Devon Levi made his second straight start for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 31 shots.

Travis Konecny (2+1), Egor Zamula (1+1), Travis Sanheim (1+1), Matvei Michkov (0+2) and Anthony Richard (0+2), all recorded multiple points for Philadelphia. Ivan Fedotov got in the start in net for the Flyers and made 23 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead to begin the game, pressuring Levi throughout the period.

Foerster scored first for Philadelphia on the power play, poking in the puck following a Levi save. Sanheim followed up just more than two minutes later on a one-timer from the right circle.

Second Period

Philadelphia added two more goals in the second period, taking a 4-0 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Zamula’s shot from the point went off Zach Benon’s stick, the first of several bounces it took on its way between Levi's pads. Konecny added the next goal, burying a pass from Michkov on a 2-on-0 rush.

The Sabres earned two power plays in the period, but both times the Flyers drew a penalty within the next minute to draw the game back even.

Third Period

The Sabres scored twice during the period. On the power play, Dahlin ripped a shot from the point, scoring his fifth goal of the season and extending his point streak to six games. The goal also marked the sixth consecutive game in which the Sabres had a power play goal.

With the Sabres net empty, McLeod capitalized with extra-attacker, crashing the net after a Peterka shot found itself laying in the blue paint.

The Flyers would later score an empty-net goal to seal their 5-2 win.

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

UP NEXT

The Sabres will head west for a three-game California swing starting on Wednesdy night in Los Angeles against the Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

