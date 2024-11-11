At the Horn | Canadiens 7 - Sabres 5

Tage Thompson sustained a lower-body injury during a 7-5 loss for the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Thompson, who tied for the NHL goal-scoring lead with his 11th goal of the season during the first period, skated one shift in the second before exiting the game. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson also left the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury.

The game featured six lead changes. Buffalo led 5-4 during the third period, but goals scored 2:58 apart by Emil Heineman and Cole Caufield put Montreal ahead for good.

Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, Ramus Dahlin, and JJ Peterka scored goals for the Sabres along with Thompson. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves on 18 shots in two periods before giving way to Devon Levi, who made two saves on four shots.

Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield (2), Nick Suzuki (2), Emil Heineman, and Christian Dvorak scored for the Canadiens. Cayden Primeau got the start in net for Montreal, making 9 saves on 14 shots before being lifted for Sam Montembeault who finished the game with 4 saves on 4 shots in the third period.