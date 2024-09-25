At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Penguins 2

Effective special teams, coupled with timely goal scoring and strong goaltending allowed the Buffalo Sabres to skate away from Pittsburgh with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the win, the Sabres remain unbeaten in exhibition play this preseason, pushing their record to 3-0-0, including two wins against the Penguins. Buffalo has outscored their opposition 16-6 through their first three contests.

Forwards Graham Slaggert and Anton Wahlberg each found the back of the net, along with defenseman Nikita Novikov, while goaltenders Michael Houser (17 saves) and Scott Ratzlaff (10 saves) combined for 60 minutes of work in-between the pipes. Buffalo’s penalty kill went 4-for-4, while their power play was 1-for-2 on the night.

With their NHL roster heading to Europe to participate in the NHL Global Series, the Sabres rostered 15 players who made appearances with the Rochester Americans during the 2023-24 campaign, including all three of tonight's goal scorers.