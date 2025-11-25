AT9 Foundation Toy Drive returns for 2025 holiday season

Alex Tuch’s AT9 Foundation, in conjunction with 97 Rock and WNY Compassion Connection, today announced the return of its Holiday Toy Drive to support families in need this holiday season. Running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 14, the drive will benefit families with children affiliated with WNY Compassion Connection.

“During the holiday season especially, it is important to remember that many families in our community are experiencing hardships,” said Alex Tuch, founder of the AT9 Foundation. “This year, our toy drive will help strengthen the support that WNY Compassion Connection provides to children and families navigating grief. I’m proud to play a role in supporting their initiatives, and I have no doubt that Buffalonians will assist the families who could use some extra support this season.”

Beginning Dec. 1, members of the community can contribute to the drive by donating new, unwrapped toys at various drop-off locations, including select Delta Sonic locations and Dave & Adam’s Card World at 8075 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, New York.

Participating Delta Sonic locations include:

1355 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228

4973 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

2285 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

2590 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

1264 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14209

Niagara Falls Blvd & 80th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

3205 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

350 Langner Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

4817 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

1006 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14220

3100 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228

In addition to toy donations, financial contributions to the AT9 Foundation are also welcome. These funds will be used to purchase toys and gifts for the drive. To donate, visit at9foundation.org/donate. Supporters may also shop from the WNY Compassion Connection Holiday Wish List available on Amazon with gifts shipped directly to WNY Compassion Connection.