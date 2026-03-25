Vote now for the 2025-26 Rick Martin Memorial Award

The initial round of voting is open now through Sunday, March 29.

SMKT-4467_Rick Martin Memorial Award Promo - Launch - FINALVB_1920x1080
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Sabrehood, it’s time to stuff the ballots.

Voting is now open for the Rick Martin Memorial Award, which recognizes the Sabres player deemed by fans to best demonstrate “on-ice excellence, resilience and dedication to the community.” The award is presented by our Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

The initial round of voting is open now through Sunday, March 29. Fans can cast their vote at Sabres.com/Rico.

Three finalists will be announced in April, with a second round of voting to follow. The winner will be announced during Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, April 15.

“The Rico” has been awarded since 2021 in honor of Rick Martin, the left wing of the famed “French Connection” line and one of the great goal scorers in Sabres history. Martin remained an active member of the Buffalo community following his retirement from hockey until his death in 2011.

Rick Martin Memorial Award winners

2021: Sam Reinhart

2022: Kyle Okposo

2023: Alex Tuch

2024: Alex Tuch

2025: Alex Tuch

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