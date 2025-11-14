Jaromir Jagr and Brendan Shanahan – The 600-Goal Club

Entering the 2025-26 season, 21 players in NHL history have scored at least 600 career goals. There has only been one instance, however, when two teammates reached the milestone in the same season, and that occurred during the 2006-07 season when Brendan Shanahan and Jaromir Jagr each accomplished the feat with the Rangers.

Although their styles of play were different – Shanahan’s combination of skill and physical play made him a premier power forward in the league, while Jagr primarily used his size and reach to ward defenders off him – they each possessed an elite shot that was difficult for NHL goaltenders to stop for more than two decades. And those attributes were on display during each player’s tenure in New York.

Optimism was high for the Rangers entering the 2006-07 season. The year prior, Jagr established single-season franchise records with 54 goals and 123 points – winning the Lester B. Pearson Award as the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA – and led the Rangers to the playoffs. Hoping to build on the foundation they established in 2005-06, the Blueshirts signed Shanahan as a free agent on July 9, 2006. Even though Shanahan was 37 years old, he had scored 40 goals and registered 105 penalty minutes with the Detroit Red Wings in 2005-06. He was the only player in the league to record both 40 or more goals and 100 or more penalty minutes that year, and he was not showing any signs of slowing down.

And the first game that Jagr and Shanahan were teammates with the Rangers turned out to a memorable one for each of them.

During player introductions prior to the Rangers’ 2006-07 season opener on October 5, 2006, against the Washington Capitals at MSG, Jagr was introduced as the 24th captain in franchise history (the Rangers did not have a captain during the 2005-06 season). After skating out to a rousing ovation and chants of “MVP!” from The Garden Faithful, Jagr proceeded to score a goal 29 seconds into the game to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Then, Shanahan made his Rangers debut a milestone evening. Late in the second period, he scored on a breakaway to give the Blueshirts a 3-1 lead. The goal was the 599th of Shanahan’s NHL career. Early in the third period, Shanahan then scored his 600th career NHL goal on a rebound chance. The legendary forward reached the milestone in the same building where he scored his first NHL goal as a member of the New Jersey Devils nearly two decades prior, but in accomplishing this extraordinary feat wearing a Rangers uniform at MSG, Shanahan felt at home at The Garden.

“I’m usually not very good with change,” Shanahan said later that season when reflecting on the milestone and the start of his Rangers tenure. “The other times when I have changed teams, it has taken me six or seven games (to get adjusted). Maybe it was just that first night – the way the fans greeted me and that I was able to get my 600th goal and how the fans then gave me more of a reception (than I thought I would get).

“There was just something about that opening night that made me feel I was home. There was just something about coming to New York and then something about coming to Madison Square Garden where I felt instantly welcomed and comfortable.”

Boosted by that opening night performance, Shanahan tallied a point in 20 of his first 22 games as a Ranger, tallying 17 goals and 11 assists over the span. After the Rangers’ 22nd game of the season on November 21, 2006, Shanahan’s 17 goals were the most in the NHL. Simultaneously, Jagr’s 34 points at that time were the most in the NHL, and he also had his share of milestone moments to begin the season.