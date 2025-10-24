Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT – Tonight, the Rangers celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night. Members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) skated on Garden ice with NYR alum Boo Nieves. In addition, the Rangers, Garden of Dreams Foundation and MSG LatinX Employee Resource Group invited youth from the Police Athletic League (PAL) for a pregame tour in the arena and a discussion with MSG’s LatinX employees to learn about their career paths and current roles at MSG. As part of the Rangers’ Community Captain program, the Rangers honored Ingrid Chungata on behalf of the Nuestros Niños Development Center with an in-arena check presentation of $10,000.

Taylor Raddysh notched his second career hat-trick (Mar. 14, 2023 with Chicago), the Rangers’ first since Artemi Panarin on Oct. 17, 2024, and the first on home ice since Chris Kreider on Feb. 15, 2024.

Mika Zibanejad tallied his 122nd career power-play goal, tying him with Tomas Holmstrom for the sixth most by a Swedish player. He has tallied a point in his last three games (2G-2A).

J.T. Miller tallied his second multi-point game (2A) of the season, giving him three points (1G-2A) in his last three games.

Adam Fox notched his fourth assist of the season and has three helpers in his last three games.