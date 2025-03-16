Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

NYR2425 - Matchup- Build - HOME - 3.16.25 vs EDM - DL Tune In - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oilers in the first game of a four-game homestand, on Sunday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Rangers have six wins in the second half of a back-to-back, tied for the fifth most in the NHL (6-4-1 record in second games of back-to-back).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • At home, the Rangers have secured a point in three of their last four games (2-1-1).
  • New York has earned at least one point in six of its last eight games and are 17-9-5 in its last 31 games. Since Jan. 2, the Rangers' 39 points are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
  • In their last three games, the Rangers have outscored opponents, 8-4, allowing two or fewer goals in all three.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (101) and have scored three or more goals in 21 of their last 31 games, including 15 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 13 of its last 19 games, including six of its last eight games.
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 14 and rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.5).
  • The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and six players with 15 or more goals, tied for the fifth most in NHL.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 120 assists this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. - The Blueshirts rank fifth in the NHL in total hits (1669).
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 48 of 67 games this season (71.6 percent), including 18 of their last 23 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 21-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 28-3-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 28 of 33 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 66-3-0 record in 69 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND OILERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Sam Carrick skated in 16 regular season games and 10 playoff games for the Oilers during the 2023-24 season.
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca played one season for the Oilers (2005-06), recording 23 points (9G-14A) in 71 games.
  • Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was the head coach of the Rangers AHL’s affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack from 2019-2023.
  • Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson skated in 69 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 season.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a point streak of eight games (6G-6A), tied for his longest of the season. Panarin has 21 points in his last 19 games (9G-12A) and 32 points (13G-19A) in his last 28 games.

Since March 1, Panarin's 12 points rank tied for the most in the NHL.

Panarin has notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has also reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (29), points (71), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (198).

Panarin has at least one point in 47 of his 65 games (72.3%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 114 of 149 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 191 points (78G-113A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (558) and fifth most points in the NHL (851).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in 10 of his last 12 games (5G-9A) and 18 points (7G-11A) in 17 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second on the team in goals, tied for second in assists and third in points. His 48 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 337 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his last five games (2G-3A), 10 of his last 13 games (5G-9A), and 22 points in his last 22 games (7G-15A).

Since, February 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in points (20) and assists (14).

Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for third in goals (40) and tied for sixth in points (84).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-4-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 245 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and one shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 106 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank tied for fourth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing eight games with an upper body injury, recording an assist. Fox has recorded in his last seven games (2G-6A) and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games.

With one more assists, Fox would reach the 300 assist mark. If Fox records the assist in career game no. 417, he would be the seventh fastest defensemen in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

SHESTY'S SAVES

On Saturday, Igor Shesterkin became the ninth goaltender to record 20 shutouts with the Rangers, reaching the mark in his 262nd NHL game – the sixth-fastest among active goaltenders

Shesterkin has backstopped the Rangers to points in four of his last five games and seven of his last nine. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 23 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 23 wins.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin ranks tied for third in wins (132), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.47).

Shesterkin has 158 career wins, the sixth most in Rangers history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.3) and overall his 754 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

He has three goals in his last two games and six points in his last five games (3G-3A). Going back further, he has 13 points in his last 15 games (5G-8A) and 15 points in his last 19 games (6G-9A).

Since J.T. Miller's first game with New York this season, he and Trocheck are two of five players in the NHL with 10+ points and 40+ hits.

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (45) and assists (25). His 171 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in hits (244). Cuylle has seven multi-point games this season and has nine points over his last 13 games (4G-5A), including six points (2G-4A) in his last nine games. Cuylle ranks fourth on the Rangers in goals (17).
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 15+ goals, 30+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are tied for the fourth most among NHL defensemen. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 105+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

BROADWAY BLUE

Click here to view the official game program of the New York Rangers.

