Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad scored his 273rd goal as a Ranger, on the power play, surpassing Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. With his goal, he tied Henrik Zetterberg and Filip Forsberg for the sixth most goals by a Swedish player in NHL history (337). He extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-1A) and has recorded 22 points (11G-11A) through his last 14 games. Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the second most in the league and his 22 points are tied for fourth

J.T. Miller extended his point streak to three-straight games with an assist on Zibanejad’s power play goal (1G-2A). He has notched at least one point in seven of his last eight games (3G-8A), leading the Blueshirts in assists (8) and points (11) over that span.

Vladislav Gavrikov has notched an assist in back-to-back games (2A) and has tallied a point in four of his last six games (1G-3A).