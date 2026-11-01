Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two games against them within a nine-day span on Sunday evening (6:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers begin a 13-game slate for month of November (seven at home, six on the road). They will play their next three games at The Garden.

The Blueshirts will wear their thirds jersey for the second of four times this season.

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins and is tied for second with 12 points at home this season. Their 2.29 goals against per game at home is tied for fifth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 32 goals scored are tied for third in the NHL and their 16 goals allowed are tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.

New York has scored three or more goals in a game at home in all seven games this season, the longest active streak in the NHL. They have also scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league.

The Rangers rank sixth in the league with 364 hits.

The Blueshirts have gone 38-for-42 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with a 90.5 penalty kill percentage.

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for third in the NHL with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league, and are tied for seventh with four games in which they have allowed one or fewer goals.

Rangers defensemen have registered 28 assists this season, tied for fifth in the NHL, and 32 points, tied for ninth.

RANGERS AND EDMONTON CONNECTIONS

Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson hails from Edmonton.

Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson skated in 69 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 season.

Oilers skills coach Conor Allen played in seven games across two seasons with the Rangers (2013-14 and 2014-15).

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox skated in his 500th career NHL game on Oct. 26 and became the 14th Rangers defenseman in franchise history with 500 career games played. His 366 career assists rank seventh all-time among all NHL defensemen through their first 500 games played.

He holds a four-game point streak (1G-7A) and a seven-game point streak at home (1G-8A), tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL. Through his first 14 games of the season, he has notched 17 points (1G-16A). His 16 assists and 10 primary assists are both tied for second in the NHL, the only player in the league with more is Connor McDavid. His 17 points rank fourth among all NHL defensemen. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the team lead with four multi-point games.

Among all NHL defensemen since 2019-20, his 79 multi-assist games and 111 multi-point games rank third, and his three four-assist games are tied for third. On Oct. 24, he surpassed Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad (78) for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafrenière has recorded a point in four-straight games (2G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games (9G-7A). He is tied for ninth in the NHL with nine goals this season. He leads the Rangers in goals and ranks second in points (16). He has notched four multi-point games this season, tied for the most on the Blueshirts.

Since the 2023-24 season, Lafrenière ranks third among all Rangers skaters with 78 goals scored. In that same time span, his 43 multi-point games rank fifth among all Rangers skaters.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in all three of his starts at home and has earned points in five of his eight starts this season (4-3-1). Among all goaltenders with at least three starts at home this season, he ranks fourth with a .926 sav percentage and ranks sixth with a 1.93 goals against average.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 11 points (3G-8A) through his first 14 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with eight assists and third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for the team lead. Among all NHL skaters, Zibanejad ranks 15th among all NHL skaters with 127 faceoff wins.

On Oct. 22, he tied Walt Tkaczuk for the sixth-most points among all Rangers in franchise history (678).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has scored a goal in three of his last four games and has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 11 games (4G-6A). He is tied for third on the Rangers in goals (4) and is tied fourth in both assists (6) and points (10).

His 131 faceoff wins this season are tied for 13th in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 230 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks sixth with a 56.5 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for third among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Will Cuylle ranks seventh in the league with 59 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 911 hits.

Since the 2025-26 season, Pavel Dorofeyev ranks fourth in the league with 21 power play goals.

Vladislav Gavrikov is tied for eighth in the league with 32 blocked shots.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers | Sunday, November 1 | 6:00 PM ET

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