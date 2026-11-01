Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two games against them within a nine-day span on Sunday evening (6:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers begin a 13-game slate for month of November (seven at home, six on the road). They will play their next three games at The Garden.

The Blueshirts will wear their thirds jersey for the second of four times this season.

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins and is tied for second with 12 points at home this season. Their 2.29 goals against per game at home is tied for fifth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 32 goals scored are tied for third in the NHL and their 16 goals allowed are tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.

New York has scored three or more goals in a game at home in all seven games this season, the longest active streak in the NHL. They have also scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league.

The Rangers rank sixth in the league with 364 hits.

The Blueshirts have gone 38-for-42 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with a 90.5 penalty kill percentage.

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for third in the NHL with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league, and are tied for seventh with four games in which they have allowed one or fewer goals.

Rangers defensemen have registered 28 assists this season, tied for fifth in the NHL, and 32 points, tied for ninth.