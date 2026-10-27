Rangers Alumni Unite in Toronto

A bond that will never change.

Adam Graves, Glenn Healy, Nick Kypreos and Brandon Prust all reunited in Toronto last Thursday for an Alumni Road Trip presented by Benjamin Moore. They enjoyed a night cheering on the current team as they took on the Toronto Maple Leafs, but for these four, there was always more to hockey than just the game.

These alumni road trips are special because of how it reinforces the special bond between the franchise and its former players. “I knew how much it meant and how important it was,” Prust said as he reflected on his time being a New York Ranger.

“I wish I could put my equipment back on and jump out with them, but it makes me very proud to be able to be here and still be a part of the family and be part of this New York Rangers community. It’s something I’ll live with for the rest of my life.”

Graves, Healy, and Kypreos all helped the New York Rangers hoist the Stanley Cup in 1994. For them, these road trips offer them a chance to come back together and look back on their shared experience.

“It is so special to reunite with my former teammates, while meeting new people who are so excited about the game of hockey,” Graves said. “We are thankful to partners like Benjamin Moore who allow us these opportunities to reunite, meet new people, and enjoy an evening together.”

“I can say that there’s never been a better moment in my life than winning a Stanley Cup for all the Rangers fans. I can also say that there’s not a better moment to come to places like Toronto, or anywhere around the league, and represent the New York Rangers. We are simply, the best,” said Healy.

“There’s no amount of time that can distance the way we feel about each other. Whether we see each other ten times a month or see each other once a year, it’s as if we’re back together, in a dressing room, trying to win a hockey game, and trying to win a Stanley Cup,” Kypreos said. “That bond will never change. We’re so grateful for it and grateful that we have each other in our lives.”