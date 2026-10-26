Rangers vs. Kings: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are back at The Garden to face the Los Angeles Kings for the first time this season on Monday evening (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Rangers will play their next four games at home.

Adam Fox is set to skate in his 500th career NHL game.

The Blueshirts are undefeated at home (6-0-0), holding the longest-active home winning streak in the league. With a win on Monday, a seven-game win streak at home to start the season would be the second longest streak in franchise history (last 1990-91, 8 games).

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins, 12 points and 1.67 goals against per game played at home this season.

At home, the Rangers’ 29 goals scored are tied for second in the NHL and their 10 goals allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.

New York has scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the league lead.

The Rangers rank second in the league with 340 hits, are tied for fifth with 193 blocked shots and are tied for 10th with 52 takeaways.

The Blueshirts have gone 36-for-39 on the penalty kill this season, tied for second in the league with a 92.3 penalty kill percentage.

New York leads the league with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for the league lead with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Rangers are tied for third in the NHL with a plus-four goal differential in the first period.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the league lead, and are tied for fourth in the league with four games in which they have allowed one or fewer goals.

Rangers defensemen have registered 27 assists this season, ranking third in the NHL, and 30 points, tied for fifth.

RANGERS AND LOS ANGELES CONNECTIONS

Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi spent the first two seasons of his career with Los Angeles (2021-22 & 2022-23), skating in 136 games and tallying 65 points (12G-53A).

Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov skated in parts of three seasons for the Kings from 2022–23 to 2024–25, notching 62 points (14G-48A) in 179 games.

Rangers Director of Goaltending Jonathan Quick played parts of 16 seasons for the Kings, compiling a 370-275-82 record in 731 starts with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. In addition to winning two Stanley Cup championships with the Kings, he was a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011–12, 2015–16) and part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013–14 and 2017–18.

Kings head coach Peter Laviolette served as head coach of the Rangers for two seasons (2023-24 & 2024-25). As a player, he appeared in 12 games for the Blueshirts during the 1988-89 season.

Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson appeared in 76 games for the Rangers during the 2023-24 season, tallying six goals and 25 assists for 31 points.

Kings forward Artemi Panarin skated in 482 games across parts of seven seasons with the Rangers and registered 607 points (205G-402A) with the team. Panarin ranks eighth all-time in Rangers history in assists.

Kings forward Mats Zuccarello spent parts of nine seasons with New York (2010-11 - 2018-19) and totaled 352 points (113G-239A). He served as an alternate captain for the Rangers for two seasons (2017-18 & 2018-19).

Kings President Luc Robitaille played two seasons with the Rangers (1995–96 and 1996–97).

TEAM NOTES

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafrenière has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-2A) and tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 games (9G-6A). He is tied for fourth in the NHL with nine goals this season. He leads the Rangers in goals and ranks second in points (15). He has notched four multi-point games this season, tied for the most on the Blueshirts.

Since the 2023-24 season, Lafrenière ranks third among all Rangers skaters with 78 goals scored. In that same time span, his 43 multi-point games rank fifth among all Rangers skaters.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has notched 16 points (16A) through his first 13 games of the season, tying Jaromir Jagr for the most assists by a Ranger in team history over that span. His 16 assists this season rank second in the NHL and his 16 points are tied for second among all NHL defensemen. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the team lead with four multi-point games.

On Oct. 24, he registered his 34th career multi-assist period, surpassing Walt Tkaczuk for the seventh-most in Rangers history. He has tallied six points (6A) over his last two games for the fourth time in his career, with Brian Leetch being the only other defenseman with more instances (8x).

Among all NHL defensemen since 2019-20, his 79 multi-assist games and 111 multi-point games rank third, and his three four-assist games are tied for third. On Oct. 24, he surpassed Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad (78) for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history.

Fox ranks 10th in franchise history with 366 career assists and ranks third all-time among Rangers defensemen. He notched his fourth-career four-point game on Oct. 22, surpassing Carol Vadnais for the fourth-most in franchise history among all Rangers defensemen. He became the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history with three or more four-assist games and became the seventh American-born defenseman in NHL history with to have done so.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has earned a point in five of his eight starts this season (4-3-1) and in eight of his 11 career NHL starts (6-3-2). Among all goaltenders with at least three starts at home this season, he ranks second with a .936 save percentage and is tied for third with a 1.67 goals against average.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 11 points (3G-8A) through his first 13 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with eight assists and third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for the team lead. Among all NHL skaters, Zibanejad is tied for 11th in the league with 114 faceoff wins.

On Oct. 22, he tied Walt Tkaczuk for the sixth-most points among all Rangers in franchise history (678).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has scored a goal in two of his last three games and has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 10 games (3G-6A). He is tied for third on the Rangers in assists (6) and ranks fourth in points (8).

His 120 faceoff wins this season are tied for eighth in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 200 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks sixth with a 55.8 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.3 faceoff win percentage is tied for fourth among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Will Cuylle ranks third in the league with 56 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 908 hits.

Since the 2025-26 season, Pavel Dorofeyev ranks fourth in the league with 21 power play goals.

Sean Durzi is tied for sixth in the NHL with eight takeaways.

Vladislav Gavrikov is tied for fifth in the league with 32 blocked shots.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings | Monday, October 26 | 7:00 PM ET

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