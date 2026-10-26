Rangers vs. Kings: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are back at The Garden to face the Los Angeles Kings for the first time this season on Monday evening (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Rangers will play their next four games at home.

Adam Fox is set to skate in his 500th career NHL game.

The Blueshirts are undefeated at home (6-0-0), holding the longest-active home winning streak in the league. With a win on Monday, a seven-game win streak at home to start the season would be the second longest streak in franchise history (last 1990-91, 8 games).

New York is tied for the league lead with six wins, 12 points and 1.67 goals against per game played at home this season.

At home, the Rangers’ 29 goals scored are tied for second in the NHL and their 10 goals allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.

New York has scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the league lead.

The Rangers rank second in the league with 340 hits, are tied for fifth with 193 blocked shots and are tied for 10th with 52 takeaways.

The Blueshirts have gone 36-for-39 on the penalty kill this season, tied for second in the league with a 92.3 penalty kill percentage.

New York leads the league with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for the league lead with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Rangers are tied for third in the NHL with a plus-four goal differential in the first period.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for the league lead, and are tied for fourth in the league with four games in which they have allowed one or fewer goals.

Rangers defensemen have registered 27 assists this season, ranking third in the NHL, and 30 points, tied for fifth.