Rangers vs. Kings: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POINT STREAKS – Three different Rangers skaters extended their point streaks to four-straight games: Pavel Dorofeyev (1G-3A), Adam Fox (1G-7A) and Alexis Lafrenière (2G-3A).

THREE OR MORE – The Rangers have scored three or more goals in a game at home in all seven games this season, the longest active streak in the NHL.

Adam Fox skated in his 500th career NHL game tonight and extended his point streak to seven-straight games at home (1G-8A), the longest active streak in the league. Fox’s 366 assists rank seventh all-time among all NHL players through their first 500 games played. He became the 14th Rangers defenseman in franchise history with 500 career games played.

Tye Kartye notched his third multi-point game of the season (1G-1A). He extended his home point streak to four-straight games (3G-4A) and has recorded at least one point in three of his last four games (2G-2A).

Alexis Lafrenière recorded an assist on Fox’s power play goal. He has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games (9G-7A).

J.T. Miller has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has four points through his last four games (3G-1A). He extended his point streak at home to six-straight games (3G-4A).

Sean Durzi notched an assist on Kartye’s goal, extending his home point streak to three-straight games (1G-2A).