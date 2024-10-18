Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

FIRST FOUR - The Blueshirts have earned points (3-0-1) in each of their first four games for the first time since 2008-09 (4-0-0) and the ninth time in team history. The Rangers have won their first two road games of a season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

GOALS GALORE - The Rangers scored five goals to push their season total to 20 goals, tied for the second most through the first four games of a season in franchise history (Others: 20 in 1987-88, 22 in 1976-77). It also marks the third time in Rangers history that they have scored at least four goals in each of the first four games of the season (Others: 1987-88, 1989-90).

TAKING ADVANTAGE - New York scored three times on the power play for the first time since March 9, 2024 against St. Louis. The club scored three or more power play goals in a game on three occasions last year.