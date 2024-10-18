Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

FIRST FOUR - The Blueshirts have earned points (3-0-1) in each of their first four games for the first time since 2008-09 (4-0-0) and the ninth time in team history. The Rangers have won their first two road games of a season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.
GOALS GALORE - The Rangers scored five goals to push their season total to 20 goals, tied for the second most through the first four games of a season in franchise history (Others: 20 in 1987-88, 22 in 1976-77). It also marks the third time in Rangers history that they have scored at least four goals in each of the first four games of the season (Others: 1987-88, 1989-90).
TAKING ADVANTAGE - New York scored three times on the power play for the first time since March 9, 2024 against St. Louis. The club scored three or more power play goals in a game on three occasions last year.
- Artemi Panarin recorded the 23rd four-point game of his career (3G-1A) and notched his eighth career hat trick. Panarin became the first player in franchise history to record multiple points in each of the first four games of a season and is the first Rangers player to record 11 points (5G-6A) in his team’s first four games of a season. The only other active player to accomplish the feat is Connor McDavid in 2021-22 (6-5—11 in 4 GP).
- Vincent Trocheck notched one goal and three assists for his fourth career four-point game and first since Dec. 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay.
- Adam Fox recorded his 13th career three-assist game and surpassed Bill Gadsby and Brad Park for sole possession of the second most by a Rangers defenseman behind Brian Leetch (37).
- Victor Mancini, in his home state of Michigan, scored his first NHL goal and recorded his first NHL point.
- Jonathan Quick made his first start of the season, stopping 29 of 31 shots in the victory.