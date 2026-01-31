Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time this season in a Saturday afternoon matchup (3:30 PM ET – TV: ABC – Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers will play one more game on the road (and one at home) ahead of the Olympic break.

The Blueshirts rank third in the league in road wins (16) and are tied for fourth in road points (34). Their 12 regulation wins on the road are tied for the fourth most among all NHL teams.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,447) and rank eighth in blocked shots (828). The Blueshirts have registered 30+ hits in 20 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

The Blueshirts’ 55.5 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.5 faceoff win percentage this season both rank third in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 613:48 mark as the visiting team, the fourth highest in the NHL.

New York’s 28.0 power play percentage on the road this season ranks third in the NHL. Since Dec. 23, the Rangers rank second in the league with a 31.1 power play percentage.

The Rangers’ eight combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the 10th most in the league.

Rangers’ rookies have registered 27 assists this season, the ninth most in the league, and 41 points, tied for the 10th most in the league.

The Blueshirts have allowed 56 goals in the third period this season, tied for the 11th fewest allowed.