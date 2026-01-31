Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES
ROAD RANGERS
On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-13-2 with a 95–90 goal differential.
Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers lead the league in road points (240) and are tied for the league lead in road wins (110).
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-1A) and has tallied at least one point in 13 of his last 14 games (11G-11A). Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the second most in the league and his 22 points are tied for fifth. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (23) and power play goals (11), and ranks second in points (51), assists (28) and faceoff wins (379). Among all skaters this season, his 11 power play goals are tied for the third most in the NHL.
On Jan. 29, Zibanejad recorded his 273rd goal as a Ranger, surpassing Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. He set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history on Jan. 17, and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (234) and sits three power play points away from tying James Patrick for third.
Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 131 career power play goals rank fifth and sits one power play goal away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for fourth. On Jan. 29, he tied Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh most career goals among all Swedish players in NHL history (337), and sits one goal away from tying for sixth.
This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of eight players in the league this season with two or more.
MILLER TIME
J.T. Miller has notched a point in three-straight games (1G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in seven of his last eight games (3G-8A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (8) and points (11). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14), points (35) and faceoff wins (366), and ranks fourth in hits (95). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.
Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.2) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.
FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK
Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in four of his last seven games (6A). This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in hits (123), fourth in points (33) and assists (22), and fifth in goals (11). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:55 average time on ice this season is tied for 13th.
Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks sixth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,297 overall faceoff wins rank fourth in the NHL.
TOO COOL
Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (193), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (12). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-1-0.
His 193 hits this season rank third in the league. He is one of only two players (Beck Malenstyn) this season with 150+ hits and 50+ blocked shots. Since 2024–25, his 494 hits rank third in the NHL.