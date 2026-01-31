Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

NYR2526_Tune In DL_Away
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time this season in a Saturday afternoon matchup (3:30 PM ET – TV: ABC – Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers will play one more game on the road (and one at home) ahead of the Olympic break.

The Blueshirts rank third in the league in road wins (16) and are tied for fourth in road points (34). Their 12 regulation wins on the road are tied for the fourth most among all NHL teams.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,447) and rank eighth in blocked shots (828). The Blueshirts have registered 30+ hits in 20 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

The Blueshirts’ 55.5 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.5 faceoff win percentage this season both rank third in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 613:48 mark as the visiting team, the fourth highest in the NHL.

New York’s 28.0 power play percentage on the road this season ranks third in the NHL. Since Dec. 23, the Rangers rank second in the league with a 31.1 power play percentage.

The Rangers’ eight combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the 10th most in the league.

Rangers’ rookies have registered 27 assists this season, the ninth most in the league, and 41 points, tied for the 10th most in the league.

The Blueshirts have allowed 56 goals in the third period this season, tied for the 11th fewest allowed.

RANGERS AND PENGUINS CONNECTIONS

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan was the Penguins’ head coach from Dec. 2015–Apr. 2025. Sullivan was elevated from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL to be Pittsburgh’s head coach in December of 2015 and went on to lead the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan’s 409 wins with Pittsburgh make him the Penguins’ all-time wins leader.

Rangers assistant coach David Quinn was an assistant coach under Sullivan’s staff in Pittsburgh during the 2024–25 season.

Rangers assistant coach Ty Hennes was a member of the Penguins staff in various roles from 2018–19 to 2024–25.

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is a native of Pittsburgh, growing up in Upper St. Clair. He and J.T. Miller played for the Pittsburgh Hornets youth team growing up.

Rangers forward Conor Sheary spent parts of four seasons with the Penguins and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team in 2017 and 2018.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse served as an assistant coach for the Rangers from 2023–24 to 2024–25.

Penguins assistant coach Nick Bonino skated in 45 games and recorded five points (1G-4A) for the Blueshirts during the 2023-24 season.

Penguins forward Kevin Hayes spent the first five seasons of his career in New York, tallying 216 points (87G-129A) in 361 games.

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-13-2 with a 95–90 goal differential.

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers lead the league in road points (240) and are tied for the league lead in road wins (110).

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-1A) and has tallied at least one point in 13 of his last 14 games (11G-11A). Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the second most in the league and his 22 points are tied for fifth. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (23) and power play goals (11), and ranks second in points (51), assists (28) and faceoff wins (379). Among all skaters this season, his 11 power play goals are tied for the third most in the NHL.

On Jan. 29, Zibanejad recorded his 273rd goal as a Ranger, surpassing Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. He set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history on Jan. 17, and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (234) and sits three power play points away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 131 career power play goals rank fifth and sits one power play goal away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for fourth. On Jan. 29, he tied Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh most career goals among all Swedish players in NHL history (337), and sits one goal away from tying for sixth.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of eight players in the league this season with two or more.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in three-straight games (1G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in seven of his last eight games (3G-8A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (8) and points (11). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14), points (35) and faceoff wins (366), and ranks fourth in hits (95). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.2) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in four of his last seven games (6A). This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in hits (123), fourth in points (33) and assists (22), and fifth in goals (11). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:55 average time on ice this season is tied for 13th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks sixth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,297 overall faceoff wins rank fourth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (193), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (12). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-1-0.

His 193 hits this season rank third in the league. He is one of only two players (Beck Malenstyn) this season with 150+ hits and 50+ blocked shots. Since 2024–25, his 494 hits rank third in the NHL.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | Thursday, February 5 | 7:00 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

From The Crease to The Rafters

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers Rewind – Messier Provides Hollywood Ending in Los Angeles

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Acquire Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Carson Soucy

Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

Brian Leetch – 2 Months 2 Remember

Rangers at Sharks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Sharks: Pregame Notes

Murray Murdoch – The NHL’s First “Iron Man”

Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Ducks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Ducks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flyers: Postgame Notes