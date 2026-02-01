Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins

© Joe Sargent

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored a power play goal in three-straight games, the longest active streak among all teams in the league. Since Dec. 23, New York ranks second in the league with a 31.3 power play percentage.

Mika Zibanejad notched an assist on Alexis Lafreniere’s power play goal, extending his point streak to four-straight games (2G-2A). He has recorded 23 points (11G-12A) through his last 15 games. Over that span, his 23 points are tied for the fifth-most in the league.

J.T. Miller extended his point streak to four-straight games (1G-3A) with an assist on Lafreniere’s power play goal. He has tallied at least one point in eight of his last nine games (3G-9A). He is tied for the sixth-most points in the league (12) and leads the Blueshirts in assists and points in that span.

Vincent Trocheck scored his first shorthanded goal and notched his second three-point game of the season. Through his last eight games, he has recorded three multi-point games and has tallied nine points (1G-8A).

Vladislav Gavrikov scored his ninth goal and registered his fourth multi-point game of the season. He has recorded at least one point in three-straight games (1G-3A).

Alexis Lafreniere notched his first multi-goal game and third three-point game of the season (2G-1A), with one of his goals scored on the power play. His 12 goals this season are tied for the fifth-most on the Blueshirts.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at PIT | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | Thursday, February 5 | 7:00 PM ET

