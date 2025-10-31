Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved to 5-1-1 on the road this season with the overtime victory and overall have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1) and five of their last seven contests (3-2-2).

LATE GAME HEROICS – After trailing 3-1 in the third period and securing a win, the Blueshirts earned their first multi-goal, third-period comeback win since Feb. 18, 2024 (Stadium Series vs. NYI).

FIRSTS OF SEASON – Jonny Brodzinski opened scoring for the Blueshirts with his first goal of the season. Braden Schneider scored his first goal and notched his first multi-point game of the season. Urho Vaakanainen collected his first point (assist) of the season.

J.T. Miller scored the overtime winner, the 15th of his career, and first since Oct. 17, 2024 at Florida. Miller has three points (1G-2A) in his last four games.

Will Cuylle notched an assist in a third-straight game, tying his career-long assist streak (Nov. 27-30, 2024).

Alexis Lafreniere collected an assist on Miller’s overtime winning goal. He has recorded an assist in back-to-backgames and has three assists in his last four games.

Taylor Raddysh scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season to even the score in the third period.

