Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

NYR25 - Matchup 3.25.25 - at LAK - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers head to California for a three-game swing, beginning with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night (10:30 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After tonight, the Rangers will have 10 games left in the regular season.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Rangers have won four of their last six games against the Kings.
  • New York is 5-2-1 in its last eight road games and 8-3-3 in its last 14 road contests. The Rangers' .679 points percentage on the road since Jan. 5 ranks second in the NHL.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Rangers' 41 points and 15 regulation wins are tied for the seventh most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (111) since Jan. 2, and have scored three or more goals in 15 of their last 23 games, including eight of their last 12 games. Since Jan. 2, the 16 games in which the Rangers have scored four or more goals ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 14 and rank fifth in penalty kill percentage (82.5).
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the most in the NHL, and their most since 2021- 22 (9).
  • Since Feb. 1, Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck are three of five players in the NHL with 10+ points and 55+ hits.
  • The Rangers have had 15 players score five or more goals this season, tied for the third most in the NHL. Thirty different players have recorded at least one point for the Blueshirts.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 127 assists this season, the sixth most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1814).
  • The Rangers rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.4) and have been 50 percent or better in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4 percent), including 20 of their last 27 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 22-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 28-4-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 28 of 34 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 66-4-0 record in 70 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND KINGS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick played parts of 16 seasons for the Kings, compiling a 370-275-82 record in 731 starts with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. In addition to winning two Stanley Cup championships with LA, he was a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011-12, 2015-16) and part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013-14 and 2017-18.
  • Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski was drafted by the Kings in 2013 (5th Round) and across three seasons (2016-17 – 2018-19), skated in 54 games recording 11 points (6G-5A).
  • Rangers forward Arthur Kaliyev was drafted by the Kings in 2019 and played 188 games for the team.
  • Kings head coach Jim Hiller skated in two games for the Blueshirts during the 1993-94 season.
  • Kings President Luc Robitaille played two seasons with the Rangers (1995-96 and 1996-97).

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 10 of his last 11 games (8G-8A) and 25 points in his last 23 games (11G-14A). Since March 1, Panarin's 16 points rank tied for the third most in the NHL.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (31), points (75), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (205).

Panarin has at least one point in 50 of his 69 games (72.5%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 117 of 153 games, the fourth most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 195 points (80G-115A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (560) and fifth most points in the NHL (855).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded points in nine of his last 11 games (3G-8A) and has 15 points (4G-11A) in his last 16 games. His 46 assists rank fifth among NHL defensemen and his 14 multi-point games rank tied for seventh among NHL blueliners.

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and eight points (3G-5A) in his last 13 games. Cuylle ranks fourth on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 264 hits are tied for the second most in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2007-08 season, his hit total ranks fifth among Rangers in a single season (Ryan Callahan's 285 in 2009-10 leads).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in 11 of his last 16 games (6G-10A) and 20 points (8G-12A) in 21 games with the Blueshirts, including seven multi-point games.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second on the team in goals, tied for second in points and tied for third in assists. His 63 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 339 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

SHESTY'S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has backstopped the Rangers to points in eight of his last 13 games. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 24 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 24 wins.

Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last seven starts.
Since 2021-22, Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (133), tied for second in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.49). Shesterkin has 159 career wins, the sixth most in Rangers history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.9) and overall his 791 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 791 faceoff wins are the seventh most among Rangers skaters for a single season.

He has points in five of his last six games and 10 points in his last nine games (3G-7A). Going back further, he has 17 points in his last 19 games (5G-12A) and 19 points in his last 23 games (6G-13A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (49) and assists (29). His 174 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:15).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 19 goals this season, with six of his 19 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • K’Andre Miller’s 44 takeaways are the sixth most among NHL defensemen. He is one of two players (Weegar) in the NHL with 90 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Among NHL skaters with an average of 11:06 of ice time or fewer, Jonny Brodzinski's nine goals rank second (Adam Gaudette - 16 goals in 10:27 TOI/GP).
  • Braden Schneider is one of five NHL players with 125+ hits and 130+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career. Lafreniere has four points (1G-3A) in his last five games.

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jackson Dorrington

Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers Announce Celebration of Centennial Year and Unveil Commemorative Centennial Logo

Pete Stemkowski – The Story of “Stemmer” 

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Noah Laba

Rangers vs. Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes